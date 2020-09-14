Netflix’s La Révolution Imagines Something Sinister in 18th Century France

Well, beyond, like, y’know. The Reign of Terror. But it seems like Netflix’s new French-language alt-history series has something supernatural going on in the heart of France’s most tumultuous period.

Netflix has just dropped our first full look at Aurélien Molas’ new series, set during the latter years of the 18th century as political upheaval between France’s monarchy and the Estates of the Realm — the three wings of French society, the clergy, the nobility, and the commoners — brings about the outbreak of the French Revolution.

But this isn’t the revolution as we know it from history. It turns out beyond the populace rising up against Louis XVI’s court, there’s something darker going on behind the scenes — an aristocratic conspiracy that’s causing commonfolk to go missing and…be full of actual blue blood?

The commoners, that is, not the aristocrats. Oh, also, Joseph-Ignace Guillotin — who, as you might have guessed, is best know as “the guy that invented the Guillotine” — is investigating what’s going on with all that.

It’s hard to say just what the supernatural horror elements here are going to be, but it’s clear there’s something more going on than just a creepy cover-up amid the backdrop of the Revolution. Just…let’s hope it’s not zombies, and something a little more original, because this definitely looks very interesting.

La Révolution will hit Netflix on October 16.

