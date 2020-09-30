The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Moto G9 Play: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 2 hours ago: September 30, 2020 at 12:10 pm -
Filed to:au
moto g9 playmotorola
moto g9 play motorola
Image: Motorola

Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Moto G9 Play, is arriving in Australia this October. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone that’ll still deliver on performance and useability, the G9 Play should certainly be on your list. Its predecessor, the G8 Play, is an excellent phone for its price point and received rave reviews when it launched in 2019. The G9 Play is a slight step up in specs, but it still maintains a juicy price point for budget phone punters.

While the $500-$1,000 window has become the accepted ‘norm’ for good smartphones, you don’t need to fork out that much for a reliable and decent phone. With the Australian release of the G9 Play, Motorola is providing some excellent mid-range relief.

Moto G9 Play: Specs

Here’s what you’ll get with the Moto G9 Play:

  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 2.0GHz octa-core Kryo 260 CPU
  • Memory: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Display: 6.5″ Max Vision HD+ IPS TFT LCD
  • Battery: 5,000mAh (two days)
  • Main Camera: 48MP sensor | 12MP output | 2MP | 2MP
  • Selfie Camera: 8MP

It’s not the zippiest little bean out there, but it packs in some solid features for a budget phone. The 5,000mAh battery is particularly good and should keep you chugging for a solid two days. The quad camera is nothing to sniff at, either.

Overall, it’s got some fairly hardy guts and is very competitive at its price point.

Moto G9 Play: Australian Price and Release Date

moto g9 play australian price release date
Image: Motorola

The Moto G9 Play will launch at $299 in Australia. You can choose from two colours: Sapphire Blue and Spring Pink (finally, a mobile maker not afraid to call a phone ‘pink’ instead of ‘rose gold’!) You’ll also get a set of Motorola wireless earbuds with your purchase.

The G9 Play will arrive at Australian retail stores from October 7. JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti and Motorola’s online store are all confirmed stockists.

If you’re looking for a decent phone on a budget, keep an eye out for the Moto G9 Play.

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.