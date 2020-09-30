Moto G9 Play: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date

Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Moto G9 Play, is arriving in Australia this October. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone that’ll still deliver on performance and useability, the G9 Play should certainly be on your list. Its predecessor, the G8 Play, is an excellent phone for its price point and received rave reviews when it launched in 2019. The G9 Play is a slight step up in specs, but it still maintains a juicy price point for budget phone punters.

While the $500-$1,000 window has become the accepted ‘norm’ for good smartphones, you don’t need to fork out that much for a reliable and decent phone. With the Australian release of the G9 Play, Motorola is providing some excellent mid-range relief.

Moto G9 Play: Specs

Here’s what you’ll get with the Moto G9 Play:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 2.0GHz octa-core Kryo 260 CPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 2.0GHz octa-core Kryo 260 CPU Memory: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Display: 6.5″ Max Vision HD+ IPS TFT LCD

6.5″ Max Vision HD+ IPS TFT LCD Battery: 5,000mAh (two days)

5,000mAh (two days) Main Camera: 48MP sensor | 12MP output | 2MP | 2MP

48MP sensor | 12MP output | 2MP | 2MP Selfie Camera: 8MP

It’s not the zippiest little bean out there, but it packs in some solid features for a budget phone. The 5,000mAh battery is particularly good and should keep you chugging for a solid two days. The quad camera is nothing to sniff at, either.

Overall, it’s got some fairly hardy guts and is very competitive at its price point.

Moto G9 Play: Australian Price and Release Date

The Moto G9 Play will launch at $299 in Australia. You can choose from two colours: Sapphire Blue and Spring Pink (finally, a mobile maker not afraid to call a phone ‘pink’ instead of ‘rose gold’!) You’ll also get a set of Motorola wireless earbuds with your purchase.

The G9 Play will arrive at Australian retail stores from October 7. JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Officeworks, Big W, Mobileciti and Motorola’s online store are all confirmed stockists.

If you’re looking for a decent phone on a budget, keep an eye out for the Moto G9 Play.