Marvel Studios’ Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Is a Stunning, Emotional Piece of Art

The film world is still in mourning for the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman, as his colleagues and collaborators continue to pour in tributes. Marvel Studios is no exception, and while the company has already shared words of comfort, it’s not done honouring Boseman’s legacy in and out of the Black Panther mantle just yet.
Last night, the studio released a new piece of art from Ryan Meinerding, head of visual development at Marvel’s movie wing, and responsible for leading the teams behind Marvel’s most iconic cinematic looks, heroes and villains alike — Black Panther included.
Chadwick Boseman Remembered by Marvel and Ryan Coogler in Powerful New Tributes
Chadwick Boseman, one of the best actors of this generation, passed away over the weekend at age 43 due to colon cancer. He was taken too soon, too suddenly, and his loss has been felt everywhere.Read more
The stunning piece, which you can see in full below, captures Boseman in and out of his role as T’Challa — picturing the actor both as he appeared in Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War but also in his appearance at Howard University’s 150th commencement ceremony in 2018, where he delivered a powerful message to students about finding purpose and standing for your ideals in a challenging world.
As well as releasing Meinerding’s new art, Disney also announced that last weekend’s ABC News 20/20 broadcast of Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King is now also available to stream on Disney+, included in the extras section of Black Panther on the service. It’s well worth a watch, just to get a glimpse of the impact Boseman’s work had on the lives of so many of the people he worked with.
Chadwick Boseman, Star of Black Panther, Has Passed Away at 43
The Associated Press has just revealed actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away from cancer at just 43 years old.Read more
Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.