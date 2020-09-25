The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Looks Like the Windows XP Source Code Just Leaked on 4chan

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

Published 20 mins ago: September 25, 2020 at 1:29 pm
The Windows XP standard background image

Would you believe more than 1% of computers worldwide are still using Windows XP? Incredibly, there are still millions of people using 19-year-old operating system. And a recent development — if it bears out — is another reason  people need to make the switch to something newer.

On Thursday, users on 4chan posted what they claimed was the source code of Windows XP.

Posting an image of a screenshot allegedly of the source code in front of Window’s XP iconic Bliss background, one user wrote ‘sooooo Windows XP Source code leaked’. Another Redditor helpfully has uploaded the code as a torrent, assisting in its spread.

While there is no confirmation that this code is definitely Windows XP, independent researchers have begun to pick through the source code and believe it stands up to scrutiny.

Can you explain what a source code is to me like I’m five?

Let’s use baking as a metaphor for software. Source code is like a recipe that you use to bake a cake.

When you buy a delicious red velvet cake, you only get the finished product and not the recipe (i.e. the source code).

And in the same way that you can’t just look at a cake and figure out how to bake it, you can’t just reverse engineer the source code just because you have the software.

For a variety of reasons, most software is like a black box: you know what it does and roughly how it does it, but the specific details are usually obscured.

The exception to this is open source software, but most proprietary software is closed source.

And why does it matter that Windows XP’s code has been leaked?

There’s a number of reasons why people would like to get their hands on the Windows XP source code.

Firstly, having the source code will allow anyone to create their own variations of Windows XP. Like if you had the recipe for a cake but you thought it was too sweet, this would allow you to change it to how you like it. You want to update XP so it can run with new hardware? Go for it.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, it allows people to understand how Windows XP works. Imagine if you had no idea how baking works, then a specific recipe would teach a lot about the concept of baking.

And that could be used for good reasons — like people trying to create Windows emulating software on Macs, for example — but it could also be used for nefarious purposes.

Here’s where the metaphor really breaks down but stay with me: imagine if you wanted to break into a house but you didn’t know how. If you knew they had to open their windows when they baked, that would help you sneak in.

That, if you followed me at all, is how a source code can be used to find an exploit to hack computers or cause other mischief.

And it’s not just for the (admittedly many) Windows XP users left over. Given that Windows operating systems may share code, hypothetically an exploit in Windows XP may still be present in Windows 10.

It still remains to be completely verified, but even still, Windows XP users should beware. But since Microsoft hasn’t supported the operating system for more than half a decade, there’s probably heaps of other unpatched exploits anyway.

So, if you’re reading this on Internet Explorer 8, installed on your Windows XP computer, what are you doing? Upgrade already!

 

 

About the Author

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson

Cam Wilson is a reporter for Gizmodo. Prior to this, he worked as a reporter at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BuzzFeed.

Cam covers internet culture and tech in Australia.

He tweets at @cameronwilson and you can email him at [email protected]

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.