Looks Like OnePlus Leaked the OnePlus 8T Itself

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

An image found in the Android 11 developer preview for OnePlus’s 8-series phones is labelled as the OnePlus 8T, an upcoming phone the company hasn’t officially shown us yet.

Squirrelled out by OxygenUpdater, the image is a front-on view of the (presumable) phone, although of course there’s always a chance it’s a red herring or a placeholder.

Image: OxygenUpdater

It doesn’t give us much information about the phone even if it is real: just a glimpse of a teal-ish colour like the ones OnePlus has been favouring lately, positioning of the buttons and selfie camera, and the usual “Never Settle” wallpaper.

Named OnePlus_8T.webp, the file is separate to the one for the OnePlus 8, which does rather suggest this really is the phone and a mistake rather than a deliberate troll.

OnePlus usually puts its new T-series phones out around October or November, so we likely don’t have long to wait to find out for sure what the 8T will have to offer. Also, no doubt there’ll be a bajillion leaks before then anyway. [The Verge]