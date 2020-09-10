Likely Ford Bronco Raptor Prototype With Massive Fender Flares Shows Up In Michigan

It’s only been a few weeks since a Ford employee LinkedIn account seemingly confirmed a new Ford Bronco Raptor was in development, but it appears the new model is already out on Michigan roads to test its new suspension and massive fender flares.

The images were forwarded to Gizmodo from the admin team at the Bronco6G forums, who originally posted these photos and more to their website earlier today.

As the forum points out, the heavily-camouflaged truck still reveals quite a lot about the (rather obvious) design brief for the Bronco. It will be taller. It will be bouncier. It appears the track will be wider. And by god will it have the fender flares to show for it. That’s the Raptor way.

The forum also claims the Bronco development project is potentially codenamed “Warthog,” and the images show the clearly-worked-over Bronco riding on what appears to be a set of BF Goodrich AT tires.

Ford has yet to officially confirm a Bronco Raptor is in development. However, just before the regular Bronco’s big reveal earlier this year, the rumour mill was heating up with reports of the first-ever U.S. Ranger Raptor pickup model going on sale here for the 2021 model year.

The new Ranger Raptor could possibly get the old Focus RS 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine, capable of up to at least 261 kW and 215 Nm of torque, or it could also get Ford’s twin-turbo 2.7-litre V6. I would expect those same options to be on the table for a Bronco Raptor, too.

From there, between a Ranger Raptor and the F-150 Raptor, I can’t imagine that leaves too much engineering or parts-sourcing to be done on a fun Bronco.