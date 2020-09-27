It’s Time to Dive Into the Beautiful World of Studio Ghibli

We might not be able to travel to the Miyazaki Museum in Tokyo, Japan, or to see the upcoming exhibit in Los Angeles — but that’s OK, because Studio Ghibli is bringing the Hayao Miyazaki to us.

Studio Ghibli has shared 400 still images from several of its most popular movies, including Miyazaki’s Spirited Away and Ponyo, with promises of more on the way. It’s the kind of art that can transport you to another world, another time, a place where covid-19 isn’t rampaging throughout the country. We’ve pulled out of a few of our favourites, which you can check out here.

Spirited Away — Chihiro’s Escape

Image: Studio Ghibli

The beauty and detail of Miyazaki’s landscapes are on full display in this early scene from Spirited Away, when Chihiro discovers the amusement park her family found is transforming into something else.

Spirited Away — Fooooooooood

Image: Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli films are so good at making me hungry.

Spirited Away — Going Home

Image: Studio Ghibli

Chihiro, having successfully saved her parents from Yubaba the witch, heads home as her new friends cheer her on.

Tales From Earthsea — Architecture

Image: Studio Ghibli

It takes a lot of work to animate a mosaic and have it look this good.

Tales From Earthsea — Good Lighting

Image: Studio Ghibli

This moment between Arren and Therru is impactful on its own, but the way the scene is lit makes it all the more fascinating. It really shows the simultaneous connection and divide between them.

Tales From Earthsea — Dragon Time Baby

Image: Studio Ghibli

Can’t have Tales From Earthsea without a cool-looking dragon.

The Secret World of Arrietty — Pastoral Perfection

Image: Studio Ghibli

I want to curl up on this porch, drink a cup of tea, and read a good book, possibly for the rest of time.

The Secret World of Arrietty — Small Scale

Image: Studio Ghibli

The Secret World of Arrietty isn’t as well-known as some of Studio Ghibli’s other films, but one thing it does perfectly is handling scale. You can tell how tiny Arrietty is compared to the world around her, based on this one image.

The Secret World of Arrietty — GAH!

Image: Studio Ghibli

Imagine being that small and having to look up giant noses all the time.

Ponyo — The Great Wide Ocean

Image: Studio Ghibli

I know there aren’t many people who love Ponyo as much as I do, but they’re all wrong because just look at this. Ponyo has one of the most gorgeous, vibrant oceans ever shown on screen, teeming with life.

Ponyo — Gimme Gimme Gimme

Image: Studio Ghibli

PONYO. WANTS. HAAAAAAAAAAAM.

Ponyo — Giant Woman

Image: Studio Ghibli

All I wanna do is see you turn into a giant woman, a giant woman.