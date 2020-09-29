Here Are 9 Of The World’s Rarest Cars

There is something inherently alluring about rare cars, even for people who may not consider themselves to be serious car lovers. Maybe it’s their beauty. Or perhaps the unique and classic styles. Maybe its even the eye-popping price tags.

We’re definitely fascinated by them here at Gizmodo, so we thought we’d share nine of our favourite rare cars (and how much they cost) for your viewing pleasure.

This article was originally published in April 2018 and has since been updated.

Bugatti Royale Kellner Coupe

Year: 1931

Price: One sold in 1987 for US$9.7 million.

What Makes It Rare: Made to order, only six of these gothic-looking beasts were ever actually made. Apparently, Ettore Bugatti planned to sell them to royalty for US$30,000, but the Great Depression (which had been happening for two years at this point) put a bit of a dampener on that idea. But sure Bugatti, you do you.

Its other claim to fame is its 12.7L engine, which is still one of the largest ever created for a car. Of course, my favourite aspect of the Royale is that it looks like the Addam’s Family car.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Image: Koenigsegg

Year: 2009

Price: Boxer Floyd Mayweather bought one for US$4.8 million.

What Makes It Rare: There’s a reason why this car is so shiny. Koenigsegg actually developed a special coated fiber solution specifically the Trevita, which transformed the fibers from black to a silvery white that sparkles. With only two ever being made, the car is also super rare.

JAGUAR XKSS

Image: Jaguar

Year: 1957

Price: An estimated US$30 million.

What Makes It Rare: Only sixteen of these were ever made, and only twelve are still believed to be in existence. In addition to being one of the most sought after Jags in the world, it was also beloved by actor Steve McQueen, who bought one in ‘British Racing Green’ for US$5,000 back in the 1950s.

Oldsmobile F-88

Price: An estimated US$3.5 million

Year: 1954

What Makes It Rare: Besides being an incredibly beautiful classic car, there were only four ever made. What also makes it special is that some historians believe that it helped influence and change the style of cars being manufactured at the time.

Helica de Leyat

Image: Helica.info

Year: 1921

Price: An estimated US$20 million

What Makes It Rare: Besides the fact that it’s nearly one hundred years old and only thirty were ever made, the Helica also looks like a plane – which is awesome. In fact, it was referred at the time as the “plane without wings” due to its aesthetic and because passengers sat behind each other, just like a plane.

It also wasn’t powered by an engine, but by a large propeller. Again, plane.

It was also super light and could hit up to 170 km/h. That may not seem that impressive by today’s standards, but let’s not forget that it was 1921.

Anyway, I want one.

Rolls-Royce 15 HP

Image: Wikipedia

Year: 1904

Price: An estimated US$ 35 million.

What Makes It Rare: This was the first First Rolls-Royce to ever be made. It was first showcased in Paris in late 1904, along with a 10 hp, 20 hp models and an engine for a 30 hp model. Sadly, only six were were ever made and only one is believed to still be in existence. The 15 HP could reach a top speed of 63 km/h and conjures images in my mind of Toad from Wind in the Willows.

Ferrari 250 GT

Image: Auto Evolution

Year: 1962

Price: An estimated US$38 million

What Makes It Rare: Ferrari’s 250 GT was one of their best performing race cars, but only 39 were ever made. It didn’t take long for them to become a hot commodity on the collector circuit. And with an aesthetic like that, can you really be surprised?

Icona Vulcano Titanium

Year: 2013

Price: In 2013 it cost US$3.8 million.

What Makes It Rare: Not only is there only one in existence, it’s made made from titanium and carbon fiber. If that wasn’t enough, the body was apparently hammered by hand and took around a thousand hours to complete.

Aston Martin DBR1

Image: GT Spirit

Year: 1956

Price: An estimated US$22.5 million.

What Makes It Rare: We didn’t just include this because of James Bond. Well, maybe a little. In truth, only five of these stunning green machines were ever built and one of them even won at the 1959 Nürburgring. It is also the most expensive British car to be sold at auction.