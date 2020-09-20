Harley Quinn Renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max

At the end of Harley Quinn’s second season, the show gave fans almost everything they’ve always wanted and closed out on a note that truly works as a satisfying end to the foul-mouthed series. But why be content with just two seasons of damned-good storytelling when you can have a third?

It’s news we expected to hear out of the second half of DC Fandome last weekend and frankly, we started getting concerned when Doom Patrol season three was announced but not Harley. Thankfully, we no longer need to worry. In addition to announcing that DC Universe is being rebranded as the comics-focused DC Universe Infinite (dramatic, but that’s DC’s thing,) the company also stealthily dropped the news that Harley Quinn’s finally been renewed for a third season that will stream on HBO Max at some point in the near future.

In a statement regarding the renewal, executive producer, Justin Halpern described to Gizmodo how, because he and the rest of Harley Quinn’s creative team produced the first two seasons back to back before the first season was fully released, they had no means of really gauging how it’d be received by the public. Harley resonating with people, Halpern said, came as a surprise.

“Well, Dean [Lorey] has actually made shows people like, but for Patrick and I this is a first,” Halpern said. “I think the three of us and the whole writing staff and crew were definitely blown away by the fan reaction.”

Halpern’s didn’t provide any details about what season three might get into, but considering that season two left Harley and Ivy being much closer and honest with one another about their more-than-platonic feelings, we might be looking at a show focusing on the pair being very much in love while committing ridiculous crimes.

Halpern, did make mention, however, that Harley Quinn continuing its life on HBO Max is almost certain to bring it to a larger audience than when it was simply airing on DC Universe, meaning that if the fan response keeps up, we could be looking at quite a few more seasons.

“To see it come out and resonate with people was immensely gratifying,” Halpern continued. “We’re really excited for it to be on HBO Max and expose it to a larger audience, including my brother, Dan, who could have easily watched it on DC Universe because I gave him a fucking code, but he already has HBO Max so there’s no fucking excuses now is there, Dan?”

Harley Quinn — which stars Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, J. B. Smoove, and Alan Tudyk — will debut on HBO Max sometime in the future. We’ll let you know more details as we learn them.