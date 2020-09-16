Everything Sony Announced During the PS5 Launch

On Thursday Sony finally unveiled the pricing and release date of its upcoming PS5. It also showed off a heap of new games that will be coming to the consoles. Here’s everything that was announced.

Final Fantasy XVI

First up we had some shiny new footage of Final Fantasy XVI, which will be a console exclusive.

This was really just a teaser so there was no gameplay footage, but it looked beautiful. We also didn’t get a release time frame.

But, according to the PlayStation Blog we’ll get some bigger reveals about the game in 2021.

Here’s the trailer:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales

Next up we caught another glimpse of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We first saw this earlier in the year, and there was some confusion between Sony and Insomniac regarding whether it was DLC or a game in its own right.

This time around, it was firmly stated that this is a standalone game set a year after the previous one. Good.

We also got a look at some of the game footage as Miles fights foes and saves innocent bystanders.

It’s set for a ‘holiday 2020’ release and you can check it the gameplay demo here:

Hogwarts Legacy

Earlier this week there was new transphobia controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling. The author’s new book, Troubled Blood, features a male serial killer than dresses as a woman when committing murder. This comes just months after Rowling was under fire online due to her comments regarding the trans community on Twitter and in a blog post.

So timing on this one leaves a lot to be desired.

The new game is set in the 1800s and gives the player the experience of attending Hogwart’s School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It seems like it could be open world, at least to some extent, as well as possibly be an RPG.

The release period for this is 2021 and you can watch the trailer below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Somebody warn the ISPs, because a new Call of Duty is on the way to destroy our connection speeds.

What’s super interesting about the new CoD is that players don’t need to wait until the PS5 launch to play it. Well, kind of. The multiplayer alpha will be available on PS4 this weekend. And it’s free. You only get it for two days, though.

You’ll also be able to pre-load it ahead of the release at 8 AM PT on September 17. For us Aussies that 6am AEST on Friday morning.

In addition to the new Cold War setting, the upcoming CoD will also have a zombie experience mode.

The full game will have a holiday 2020 release and you can watch the gameplay trailer below.

Resident Evil Village

We also got to see a little more of Resident Evil Village/Resident Evil 8.

This time around we see Ethan Winters basically trying to survive after the events of Biohazard. But the usual Resident Evil aesthetic is punctuated by some truly beautiful footage of a fairytale-like story being read by Mia.

The juxaposition is gorgeous and made the game look equal parts exciting and enchanting.

It will be out sometime in 2021 and you can watch the trailer below.

Deathloop

If you’re keen on the idea of a time looping assassin game with a deeply 60s aesthic, you might be into Deathloop. We were first introduced to the game at E3 and now we’re even more excited.

The new trailer isn’t super clear but the game seems to be about an assassin named Colt who keeps waking up on the same day. He’s convinced that he needs to kill other characters at a party (particularly a scientist named Egor) in order to escape the cycle.

So it seems like you’ll have plenty of variables and options to play with to try and help Colt with his mission. But there’s a catch. Another assassin named Jules seems to be stuck too — but you’re the only one on her kill list.

This looks incredibly fun and the overall gameplay and art style look incredible.

This will launch in Q2 2021 and the gameplay trailer is right here:

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

It sure is a digital version of DMC 5 for the PS5. This next gen update includes some special features, like adding Vergil as a playable character, Turbo mode and Dark Knight difficulty.

It’s also getting a performance bump to take advantage of the PS5 specs, including the option to run it at 120 fps.

Here’s the gameplay trailer:

Oddworld Soulstorm

Abe is back and he’s still trying to rescue his fellow Mudokans from enslavement. Soulstorm has been in production since 2016 and the game is said to be the true spiritual successor to the original 1997 game, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

We don’t have a release time yet, but the gameplay shows it to be the fun puzzler with rambunctious humour we’ve all been expecting.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

“Gregory your friends are worried about you, they’re here with me…”

Yep, Freddy is back for the next gen consoles.

Nope nope nope nope.

This really was little more than a teaser and we don’t have a release period yet. But here’s the creepy trailer:

Demon Souls

Here’s one for the fans. We now have our first remake of Demon Souls, which is awesome news for those who are gluttons for punishment.

The team has been working for three years on the remaster so Boletaria so it can be experienced like it never has been before.

The gameplay trailer includes the first big fight against the Vanguard. You died.

There’s no release date but here’s the trailer.

Fornite

Yep, we got a tiny glimpse at Fortnite on the PS5. It’s going to be a launch title and will also be moving to Unreal Engine 5 sometime in 2021.

PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection

Sony also announced a new benefit for PlayStation Plus. At launch of the PS5 members will get automatic free access to 18 of Sony’s most popular games. Here’s the list:

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

It sure seems like Sony is taking aim at the Xbox Game Pass here.

God of War 2: Ragnarok

At the very end of the showcase Sony threw in a little something extra. We got a teaser for the upcoming God of War sequel. And we really do mean a teaser.

All we saw was a Spartan symbol with a voice over. But it will be out sometime in 2021.

PS5 Price and Release Date

And of course, what we’ve all be waiting for. Sony finally dropped the release dates and prices of the PS5.

Here in Australia the digital edition will cost $599.95 in Australia while the PlayStation 5 disc model coming in at $749.95.

Pre-orders at EB Games are even already open.

The consoles themselves will arrive in Australia on November 12, 2020.