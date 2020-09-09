Doctor Who’s Biggest Villains Are Getting Their Own Animated Short Series

The legitimately scary Doctor Who baddies that look like someone put Candy Buttons on a toilet paper roll are ready to “an-ni-maaaaate!” with their own limited animated series — one that could pair them up with a special foe.

BBC Studios announced the final instalment of its ongoing Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious multi-doctor crossover event with Daleks!, a five-part CGI animated series that stars the infamous Doctor Who villains. BBC shared a brief teaser, which mainly shows the Daleks flying around in space looking menacing.

According to the plot description, the Dalek Empire will find themselves face-to-face with a “terrible force” on their home planet, forcing them to team up with an “old enemy” to defeat their newest threat once and for all.

I’m hoping the old enemy is the Doctor, although it could be anyone else from Doctor Who’s decades-long history (it’s Doctor Who, it’s probably the Doctor). The series stars Nicholas Briggs, who voices the Daleks in Doctor Who, alongside Joe Sugg, Anjli Mohindra, and Ayesha Antoine. In a statement, Briggs said he was excited to see the Daleks get their own starring role — even if it’s only for five 10-minute episodes.

“It’s been a marvellous challenge, as usual, playing every single Dalek in action, but with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters. It’s been a blast, and I can’t wait to see the finished production,” he said.

Daleks! debuts this November, with episodes airing weekly on YouTube.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.