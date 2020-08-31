Chadwick Boseman Remembered by Marvel and Ryan Coogler in Powerful New Tributes

Chadwick Boseman, one of the best actors of this generation, passed away over the weekend at age 43 due to colon cancer. He was taken too soon, too suddenly, and his loss has been felt everywhere.

Though Boseman starred in dozens of shows and movies throughout his career, many tributes are, of course, highlighting his performance as the King of Wakanda, the Black Panther, in some of the highest-grossing movies in American history. Boseman’s performance as T’Challa in Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame was instantly iconic. His gravitas and humility combined with a superhero swagger made him as formidable and popular a hero as any of his Marvel counterparts. Even just a few movies in, he was a massive part of the Marvel family.

In response to the indelible mark he’s left upon their films, Marvel Studios posted a touching obituary and moving video tribute, which you can watch below, released in the wake of a special presentation and tribute to the late actor that aired on ABC last night. Marvel also shared the thoughts of Ryan Coogler, the writer and director of Black Panther, which is a must-read. Here’s just one heartbreaking excerpt.

Chad deeply valued his privacy, and I wasn’t privy to the details of his illness. After his family released their statement, I realised that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him. Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days. What an incredible mark he’s left for us.

You can read the rest of Coogler’s piece at this link, and you can watch the tribute below.

It’s been a few days and I still can’t believe it — we’ll be thinking about Boseman for a long time to come.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.