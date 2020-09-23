Black Widow, Eternals, and More Have Been Delayed (Again)

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Germain Lussier

Published 33 mins ago: September 24, 2020 at 8:16 am -
Gonna have to wait a bit longer to see these fine folks on the big screen. (Image: Disney)
The return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to take a little longer than expected. Disney has just delayed the release of Marvel’s Black Widow again. Originally slated for May, it was first moved to November — and now, it’ll be released May 7, 2021.

It’s one of a number of delays announced by the studio. In addition, Eternals, (previously dated for February 21 2021) will now be released on November 5, 2021, and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, originally set for on May 7, 2021, will now be released July 9, 2021.

Editor’s Notes: These dates refer to new U.S. dates. Stay tuned for updated Australian release dates.

The news is disappointing, of course, but not at all surprising. Reports had been circling that the move was coming for some time and the disappointing/mysterious box office returns of Warner Bros.’ Tenet gave Hollywood a pretty clear idea that, despite many theatres being opened, audiences are not ready to return.

These move also puts into question the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe., of course. After Eternals and Shang-Chi there’s the third Spider-Man still slated for December 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, and Captain Marvel 2 all in 2022. Since these movies are all meant to be part of a wider, interconnected story, one has to assume everything will be pushed back somehow.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz, Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland. It takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, but before the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgamefor obvious reasons.

