Behold: The Terminator by Poster Artist Tyler Stout

The release of a new Tyler Stout poster is an event. In the pop culture art world, few artists command as much anticipation and excitement as the one behind some of the best posters ever for Akira, Kill Bill, The Thing, and Star Wars.

Well, today is just such an event. Gizmodo is beyond excited to exclusively reveal Stout’s latest poster, for James Cameron’s The Terminator.

The Terminator by Tyler Stout, regular edition. (Image: Tyler Stout)

The Terminator by Tyler Stout, variant edition. (Image: Tyler Stout)

The 24 x 36-inch screenprint will be available in both timed regular and limited variant editions. The blue regular will be available from 4:59 p.m AEST on September 25. It costs around $85. The silver variant, an edition of 350, will cost around $142. Those will go on sale a few times randomly between those hours. “Some at the beginning, then some in the middle, and some towards the end,” Stout said. The sale will be posted on tstout.com.

“I’ve found it works best to do stuff for movies you’re a fan of, movies that have stood the test of time, that are considered classics, stuff that inspires you,” Stout told Gizmodo over email. “My movie fandom starts mainly in the 1980s since that was my childhood. Terminator is 1984, so it’s towards the beginning of that era, early Arnie, Lance Henriksen, Michael Biehn, James Cameron. Just seemed a more logical choice than, say, Terms of Endearment. Which will be [my] next poster. Part of our Debra Winger retrospective collection.”

What’s most unique about this poster though is that Stout went through every step himself. He didn’t just do the art. He also purchased the rights and dealt with the executives so he could release this officially licensed poster on his own. Unfortunately, the rights only came with the likenesses of Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn, no Arnold Schwarzenegger, so he had to find creative ways to get around that.

But in the end, the poster is pure Stout. Sure, there’s no Arnold but you’ve got the whole movie drawn and carefully composed to give you a feeling like you’re watching it. Just scene after scene, character after character, all put together in one beautiful image. Stout hasn’t released a lot of movie posters of late, but hopefully that’s about to change. Just like The Terminator, Stout will be back.