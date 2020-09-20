Amazon’s Utopia Brings a Comic Book Conspiracy to Dreadful Life in New Teaser Clip

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

From Utopia. (Image: Amazon Prime)
Conspiracy theories are dangerous enough when they’re paranoid fiction. But they might be even worse when they start coming true.

In Utopia, the hidden truths of a comic book world start coming alive, drowning the world in a pandemic and breaking out chaos in some profound, scary ways. At least, that’s the idea some paranoid characters are having… and they might be right.

In a new clip from the Amazon Prime show, we learn more about what that conspiracy might entail, and how answers might be sought. It’s a riveting, atmospheric little glimpse into the twisted world of the show, which will star Sasha Lane, Rainn Wilson, and Desmin Borges (who also stars in this clip). It’s a compelling little thing.

Created by Gillian Flynn and based the original 2013 series from Great Britain, Amazon’s Utopia will premiere on September 25.

