9 Google Tricks For Better Search Results

Google is such a powerhouse search engine that it has not only injected itself into our everyday lives, it’s even a verb now.

But just because we Google things a lot doesn’t mean that that we do it as effectively as possible. So here are some tips to help maximise and improve your Google search results.

Dashes

If you want to exclude a word from your search results, put a dash in front of it.

Example

Watch West Wing online -Netflix

Quotation Marks

Use quotation marks to search an exact set of words, such as song lyrics.

Example:

“You must remember this” song

Asterisk

Speaking of exact swords, what if you can’t remember them all? No problem — just use an asterisk in place of the unknown word/s. Again, this is great for song lyrics or quotes that you may have only half heard. Alternatively, ones that are often misquoted, like below.

Example:

“Play * Sam”

Tilde

Use a tilde before a word to include all of its synonyms.

Example:

Star Wars ~Presents

As you can see, it has scraped ‘gifts’ as well:

Double Full Stop

Use a double full stop between two numbers to convey ranges. This is handy for pricing, dates and measurements.

Example:

HP Spectre buy $1000..$2000

Site: Query

You can search for something within a specific website by using ‘site:’

Example:

John Wick site:gizmodo.com.au

Link: Query

You can find sites that have linked to a specific URL through ‘link:’

Example:

link:https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2018/06/theres-a-possible-paypal-scam-happening-in-australia-right-now/

Related: Query

If you’re looking for websites that are related to a specific site, you can use ‘related:’

Example:

related:boardgamegeek.com

Reverse Image Search

This is incredibly handy if you want to find the origin of a photo you have randomly stumbled across on the web. For example, a plate of delicious looking food that you would love to know the recipe for.

Reverse image searching is also great for tracking down original photographers, identifying things (celebrities, flora and fauna, unlabelled clothes or products you want to buy), discovering where your own work may be getting used, and debunking fake social media posts and profiles.

You can do a reverse image search by going into the ‘images’ tab on Google and clicking on the camera icon in the search bar. You can then either upload an image or insert an image address (right click on an image and hit ‘copy image address). Google will then deliver its best guess on the image.

Example:

I went to Pinterest, searched ‘Ramen’ and chose this image:

I then reverse image searched it on Google to find the recipe.

This post was originally published on March 29, 2019.