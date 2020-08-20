You’re Not the Only One Having Gmail and Google Problems Right Now

If you’ve been having problems with Gmail and Google services today, you’re not the only one.

On Thursday users across the world began experiencing issues with Google and Gmail. According to Down Detector the problems began at around 2:15pm AEST.

“User reports indicate Google is having problems since 1:16 AM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/google/ RT if you’re also having problems #Googledown,” Down Detector tweeted.

User reports indicate Google is having problems since 1:16 AM EDT. https://t.co/MK35emuk7T RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) August 20, 2020

Google’s app status page has also acknowledged the issue. “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly.”

However, not everyone seems to be impacted. Or in the very least, the outage is inconsistent. For example, I have no problem getting into Gmail, but am unable to attach files.

Gmail will try to slowly attach a file and then deliver an aggravating error message.

Down Detector notes that 61 per cent of the user issues seem to be regarding email attachments. 21 per cent of users are having trouble logging in and 17 per cent aren’t receiving messages.

While most online complaints seem to be levelled at Gmail, there are been reports of users also having trouble with other Google Suite products, such as Google Photos and Google Drive.

It’s currently unclear what has caused the issue or when it will be fixed. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Google locally comment.

This story is updating…