Vans Is Releasing Another Simpsons Collection But All I Care About Are These Sprinkle Doughnut Sandals

Thirteen years after Vans first paid tribute to The Simpsons when the long-running series made the jump to the silver screen, the brand is releasing another apparel collection featuring the animated family with some truly excellent designs that will have you fondly reminiscing about a time when the show was still funny.

The standout piece from the collection is a pair of sandals featuring a design inspired by Homer Simpson’s favourite snack: doughnuts topped with pink frosting and sprinkles. Vans could have stopped there and still guaranteed that its latest collaboration would be a huge success, but there are quite a few standout pieces in the new collection, which includes apparel, accessories like backpacks, and shoes.

Image: Vans

Moe the bartender is rarely included in collaborations with The Simpsons, so it’s nice to see Vans paying tribute to not only the world’s most surly mixologist (“Gin and tonic?… Do they mix?”) but also his dive bar, with this pair of sneakers featuring Springfield’s most recognisable barflies and the iconic checkerboard pattern of the establishment’s front windows.

Image: Vans

Have you ever wondered why chenille was invented? Here’s your answer. Vans is also showing Marge and her siblings some love with this pair of sneakers featuring the Bouvier sisters’ sumptuous curly hairstyles popping off the shoes. On the opposite side there’s also some additional detailing revealing Marge, Patty, and Selma’s legs — with the latter two opting to step out in natural, unshaven style.

Image: Vans

Although it’s complicated by the fact she’s perpetually eight years old, Vans might be the only apparel company that has the country’s best interests in mind with these Lisa Simpson for President pieces. Sure, her presidential aspirations might be limited to Springfield Elementary’s student council, but who knows what the future holds for Lisa?

Image: Vans

And despite how cringeworthy the Simpsons’ earliest appearances on Fox’s The Tracey Ullman Show were, we’ll admit to having a soft spot for this pair of high-tops featuring the family as illustrated in later seasons of the show, contrasted with Matt Groening’s original sketches of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie on the other side.

The entire collection, which was originally going to be released back in July, will officially go on sale at select stores and on the Vans website starting August 7. Just keep in mind you’ll be competing against voracious sneaker collectors who have made a career out of buying and reselling rare shoes online. It’s one of the better Vans collaborations in recent years, but paying $US1,000 ($1,398) for a pair of pink flip-flops on eBay still doesn’t seem worth it.

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for news of an Australian release and local pricing. Those keen for the shoes may have to use a U.S. shipping service like ShopMate.