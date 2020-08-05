Updates from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Avatar Sequels, and More

Matthew Vaughn says The King’s Man will set up Kingsmen 3, but he’s still not sure if he’ll direct the latter. Miramax is turning Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic into a TV series. Both Fear and The Walking Dead have plans to get back to filming. Plus, new Star Trek: Lower Decks stills, and what’s to come on Stargirl’s finale. Spoilers get!

Distant

Deadline reports Naomi Scott (Aladdin) has replaced Rachel Brosnahan in Distant, an coming sci-fi/comedy from Amblin about a marooned asteroid miner (Anthony Ramos) who “must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor – a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.” Blades of Glory’s Will Speck and Josh Gordon are attached to direct.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn denies recent rumours of the film’s potential delay to its schedule, saying that everything is currently on track, global pandemic or otherwise.

Thanks, friend. I can confirm that the plans for when we're filming #GotGVol3 & when it's being released have not changed at all over the past year & a half or so. Any rumors otherwise are false. I appreciate your caution! ❤️ https://t.co/mhbSYWHWJ4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2020

The King’s Man/Kingsman 3

In conversation with Empire, Matthew Vaughn stated the upcoming Kingsman prequel will “put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3.”

We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this. And it’s going to be very different.

Later in the interview, Vaughn revealed he’s still considering whether or not to direct Kingsman 3.

I actually don’t know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it.

The New Mutants

Magik goes full Witchblade in the first TV spot for The New Mutants.

power like this can't be contained. pic.twitter.com/jvwXASUYyr — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) August 4, 2020

Avatar 2-5

The official Avatar Twitter page released concept art of a new, underwater mech called the “crabsuit.”

The Crabsuit: A human driven multifunction submersible. One of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels. Thanks to Producer @JonLandau for sharing this concept art! pic.twitter.com/8RwZ38nizj — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 4, 2020

The One and Only Ivan

Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Danny DeVito, and director Thea Sharrock discuss The One and Only Ivan in a new featurette.

Mimic

A TV series based on the 1997 Guillermo del Toro movie, Mimic, is now in development at Miramax Television from Orange Is the New Black’s Jim Danger Grey and director Paul W.S. Anderson. The film concerned a species of genetically engineered cockroaches able to mimic their human prey in the subway tunnels of New York City. [Deadline]

Sorcerers

Deadline also reports AMC is developing a series based on Maurice Broaddus, Otis Whittaker, and Jim Mahfood’s illustrated short story Sorcerers, “a psychedelic urban fantasy about a 30-year-old man from Harlem who comes into his own as a hip-hop-inspired sorcerer.”

American Horror Stories

During a recent TCA panel in promotion of Ryan Murphy’s new series, Ratched, Sarah Paulson revealed she’s directing at least one episode of the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff anthology series. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Walking Dead/Fear the Walking Dead

Comic Book reports Fear the Walking Dead will resume filming in late August while The Walking Dead plans to shoot an additional six episodes for its tenth season sometime in October.

Wynonna Earp

There’s trouble at the homestead in the synopsis for “Holy War: Part 1,” the August 23 episode of Wynonna Earp.

Trouble at the Homestead leads to payback time for a deadly deal.

[Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Lower Decks

CBS has released a few new photos from Star Trek: Lower Decks. Head over to StarTrek..com to see the rest.

Stargirl

Finally, the myriad Societies of America clash in the trailer for next week’s season finale of Stargirl.

