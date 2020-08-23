Shazam 2 Reveals Its Full Title and a Surprising Cast Member

Shazam proved a pleasant surprise when it was released last year — it was earnest, it was hopeful, it made a ton of money, and above all it was delightfully entertaining. Like most comic book movies, it also ended with a tease for a sequel that we haven’t heard too much about since — until now.

At DC Fandome, the film’s title was revealed: Shazam: Fury of the Gods. What does that mean? We don’t know for sure. But one new detail is that it’ll star…Sinbad. Yes, the comedian Sinbad. As in the person everyone thinks is in a movie called Shazam that doesn’t exist but, now, will actually appear in a Shazam movie that exists.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods features the return of director David F. Sandberg and star Zachary Levi, as well as its cast of kids including Jack Dylan Grazer. It recently saw its release date shuffled all the way to November 4, 2022, at which point, that long-standing Mandela effect will become real.

Here’s an image posted during the panel.