See Leia’s Rise of Skywalker Lightsaber in All Its Glory

Star Wars without lightsabers is like life without sun. The Jedi weapon is one of the most recognisable pieces of one of the world’s most popular franchises and a truly elegant feat of design. Later this year, these key pieces of Star Wars are getting their own book and, to celebrate, Gizmodo is excited to give you your best look yet at one of the most mysterious lightsabers to date.

Coming October 20 is Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection by Daniel Wallace, a brand new hardcover book exploring the lightsabers of Star Wars. While it doesn’t have every saber ever, it’s described as “comprehensive” and will feature all the sabers from the movies, animation, and even ones from Star Wars games, comics, novels, and more.

Out of all the sabers, though, the one we’ve been thinking a lot about is Leia’s. The revelation that she had her own lightsaber was one of the biggest, coolest secrets in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and though we can see the saber in the movie — when Luke gifts it to Rey, having safeguarded it ever since Leia ended her training — we haven’t gotten a really good, static look at it. Until now.

Here, exclusively on Gizmodo, we’re excited to reveal the two pages from Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection on Leia’s saber.

Image: Insight Editions/Lucasfilm

Here’s the one page a little closer

Image: Insight Editions/Lucasfilm

To be fair, the write up is fairly unrevealing. Basically it’s just what we learned in the movie, which is disappointing. (We hope, at some point, a novel or comics explore Leia’s training in even greater detail.) But we do like the description of the saber’s design. “Elegant symmetry and silver and gold hues that evoke Leia’s regal upbringing on Alderaan.” That’s perfect.

This is saber truly is fit for a princess. And a general. And a Jedi.

You can learn more about the book, and see other saber examples, at this link. And If you’d like to preorder, do that here.