Scream 5 Will Bring Back Horror’s Finest Tabloid Journalist

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! News reporter Gale Weathers, played by Courteney Cox, is coming back for Scream 5.

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” the directorial duo Radio Silence told Deadline. “We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

Cox joins another original cast member, David Arquette, in what’s being billed as a “relaunch” of the franchise. But with both Cox and Arquette reprising their roles, you have to imagine we’re looking at more of a Force Awakens-type legacy sequel, with the torch (or knife) of Ghostface being passed to a new generation. That’s purely speculative though. What’s actually in the script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick remains a secret. All we do know is that Gale and Dewey are back.

Cox acknowledged the news on her Instagram with this tiny tease.

With these two pieces in place, eyes turn to Neve Campbell, who’s played staunch survivor Sidney Prescott throughout the series. Campbell recently acknowledged she’s in negotiations to return for the film and has talked to the directors, but hasn’t made a decision (or signed a contract) yet.

Scream 5 was supposed to be out in 2021, but as with all things in these times, that date is likely to change.