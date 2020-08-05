Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Australian Price, Release Date and Everything Else You Need to Know

Alert! The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has officially launched. Here’s everything you need to know and how much it costs in Australia.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 devices

This year there will just be two versions of the Note 20. Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Both will have 4G and 5G variants in Australia as well as a few different storage options.

Spec Dump

For those of you who are just after the cold, hard specs. Once again Australia is getting a less powerful chipset than most other countries. We’re getting the Exynos 990 insteas of the Snapdragon 865+.

Note 20 Note 20 Ultra Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(4G), 194g(5G) 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g CPU Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Memory 8GB RAM, 256GB storage 8GB – 12GB RAM, 256GB – 512GB storage Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400×1080), 393ppi, HDR10+ certified 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified120Hz refresh rate Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Cameras 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide-angle, 64MP Telephoto. 30x optical zoom. 10MP front-facing camera 12MP Ultra Wide, 108MP Wide-angle, 12MP Telephoto, laser AF sensor. 50x optical zoom. 10MP front-facing camera Network Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth 5, 5G, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Battery 4,300mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare 4,500mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare

Cameras

The rumours were true! The big boi Note 20 Ultra has four lenses at the rear. One is whopping 108MP lens that will supposedly help address the focus issues that the S20 Ultra has. Here’s hoping.

Fortunately the regular S20 didn’t have the same issue, so the Note 20 should hopefully be all good in this respect since it has exactly the same lineup.

The ultra also has 50x optical zoom, which seems like a good move. While the top-of-the-line S20 went up to 100x zoom, it didn’t look great once you get past 20x. As for for the regular Note 20, it has 20x optical zoom.

The front-facing cameras on both devices are 10MP.

Design

Thanks to the usual deluge of leaks, we’ve known about the design for awhile. The Note 20 series is between 6.7 and 6.9-inches and have the same infinity-0 display we’ve seen from Samsung over the past couple of years.

The rear camera array is similar to the S20 series, coming with a significant camera bump.

The regular Note 20 will come in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic grey and the Note 20 ultra will come in mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic white.

Battery

Thanks to the bigger chassis the Note 2o enjoys, both models have beefy batteries.

The base Note 120 has a 4,300mAH battery, which is a big boost from the 3,500mAh last year. The Note so Ultra is a fraction larger at 4,500mAH.

All models come with fast charging capabilities and can reportedly hit 50 per cent in 30 minutes. It also has wireless charging and wireless PowerShare.

The latter seems particularly sad considering we can’t really go anywhere right now, but you can at least use charge smaller Qi-enabled gadgets like the Galaxy Buds Live.

S Pen

Last year the S Pen got some huge upgrades like handwriting to text conversion and Air Actions. So its unsurprising that this year things are a little more modest.

The main changes are five new gesture controls for touchless navigation, like screenshots or returning to the home screen.

But if you are big on Note taking, the Samsung Note app will now let you save across devices, including your phone, tablet and PC.

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Price Australia

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at $1,499 for the 4G model and $1,649 for the 5G. Both models come with 256GB storage.

The Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,849 for the 4G model and $1,999 for the 5G model with 256GB storage. And if you really want to go hard you can get a 512GB 5G Note 20 Ultra for $2,199.

You can also buy some of these on plans. We’ll update this post with them once they’re live.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is on pre-order from today. It will go on sale in Australia on August 21.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review

Stay tuned over the next few weeks for our Australian Note 2o review!