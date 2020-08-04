Samsung Galaxy Note 20: All the Leaks and Rumours So Far [Updated]

We’re just over a day out from officially seeing the Samsung Note 20 for the first time. But as in previous years, there are plenty of leaks and rumours to tide us over in the meantime. This is what we know so far.

Design

Thanks to a few cheeky leaks, including from Samsung’s own websites, we know a few things about the Note 20 design so far.

First and foremost, one of the colour variations will be a gorgeous copper. This was confirmed last week when it appeared on Samsung’s Ukrainian and Russian websites.

The image reveals the customary S-Pen as well as a sleek camera bump.

Leaks from Jimmy Is Promo this week have also revealed the alleged first real-world images of the Note 20 Ultra – or Note 20+ – but we’ll get to that.

Tweets from his account reveal a black Note 20 Ultra that confirms the same design as the copper Note 20.

The power and volume buttons have changed sides compared to the Note 10 and according to the leaker the S Pen garage and speakers will now be located left of the charging port.

Note users, don't get use to the S Pen location. It'll move to the other side. So will the speaker. Both now Left of the Charge Port. #Note20 #GalaxyNote20Ultra — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) July 6, 2020

When it comes to the colours we will apparently see the Note 2o come in copper, grey and green. The Note 20 Ultra will come in copper, white and black.

Update 22/07:

Leaker Evan Blass released a new 360 degree render that shows a much flatter device than what was originally anticipated.

You can find another one here if you’re approved to view Blass’ Twitter account. A recent video from Blass also reveals the lovely Mystic Green colour.

Note 20 Specs

There seems to only be two Samsung Galaxy Note 20 sizes, at least according to the rumours. However, there is some confusion due to mentions of a Note 20+ and a Note 20 Ultra. It’s still not entirely clear if these are separate devices or if the names are being used interchangeably.

For now we’re going to assume there’s just two devices and refer to the more expensive one as the Ultra.

But only the specs of two devices have been leaked so far.

The entry-level Note 20 will be 6.42-inches with the Note 20 Ultra coming in at 6.98-inches.

Both devices are expected to have 120Hz displays with a fingerprint sensor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor – except in Australia, where we are rumoured to get an Exynos 992.

Under the hood the entry-level device will apparently have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Ultra is said to have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

When it comes to the battery the Note 2 is said to be sitting at 4,000mAh, which is the same as the S20. The S20+/S20 Ultra will apparently be up around 4,500mAh and also offer wireless charging.

Update July 24: Less than two days before launch renowned leaker Evan Blass released a very legit looking video of the Note 20. According to Gizmodo UK it appears to be from U.S. service provider AT&T. We can’t embed the video as it appeared on Patreon but it confirmed the following specs:

6.7 Super AMOLED Plus screen on the Note 20, 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x on the Note 20 Ultra

120Hz refresh rate for the Note 20 Ultra

64MP main sensor on the Note 20, 108MP on the Ultra, both capable of recording video in 8K (!)

Up to 30x zoom on the Note 20, 50x on the Ultra

Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset – but in the UK we’ll more than likely get the Exynos 990 instead

5G support on both phones

4,300 mAh battery on the Note 20, 4500 on the Ultra

A more responsive S Pen stylus on both phones

Mystic Green, Mystic Grey and Mystic Bronze for the Note 20, Mystic Black, Mystic White and Mystic Bronze for the Ultra.

READ MORE A Very Official-Looking Video of the Galaxy Note 20 Has Emerged

Cameras

Rumours have suggested that the Ultra will have the same camera set up as the S20+ from earlier this year. However, there are also suggestions that it may have an 108MP lens that will address the focus issues that the S20 Ultra had.

The flagship device is also rumoured to have 13MP periscope and 12MP ultra-wide lenses.

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

According to rear images of the Note 20 Ultra, the device will have four lenses. One of these is said to be for optical zoom. Another sensor is also visible on the right-hand side of the camera array. This is most likely a ToF sensor.

Rumour also has it that the Ultra will be capped at 50x zoom. While the top-of-the-line S20 went up to 100x zoom, it did not look that great once you got past 20x, so a scale-back would make sense here.

As always, the entry-level Note 20 will have a more modest camera setup.

Note 20 Price

Not a lot has been leaked on the pricing front as yet. However, renowned leaker Ice Universe has been throwing around a $US999 price tag in relation to the regular Note 9. That’s around $1,440 here in Australia before you add GST, etc.

Last year the Note 10 started at $1,499 and the Note 10+ was $1,699. If you wanted to add 5G to that you had to lay down $1,999.

Launch date

This week Samsung announced the launch date for the Note 20 – August 5. Here in Australia that will be August 6. Unlike previous years, this will be a virtual event.

Historically, pre-orders start on the same day. Generally the devices then go on sale a week or so later.

In addition to the new series, Samsung will also be unveiling its Galaxy Z Fold 2. There is also talk of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Beans making an appearance.

Perhaps we’ll even see the long-awaited Galaxy Home. It’s been two years since it was first unveiled at Unpacked 2018… and we’re still waiting for it.