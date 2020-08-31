New Tesla Software Update Lets Cars Detect Speed Signs

Tesla is rolling out a new software update that will allow its cars to detect speed signs. Plus it has a few other goodies in store.

Tesla Software Update 2020.36

While this new feature has been in the works for awhile, according to Electrek there has been speculation on whether it would utilise GPS data or Tesla’s in-built cameras.

As it turns out, it’s the latter and new speed sign detection will be a Tesla Autopilot feature. It uses speed sign detection to help with its Speed Assist functionality. Here’s what the software update notes have to say.

“Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization and used to set the associated Speed Limit Warning.”

Tesla users can customise their Speed Assist limit in the Autopilot settings of their vehicle.

There’s more

The new speed sign detection is part of the Tesla 2020.36 software update, which has a few other inclusions such as Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

This is a notification that will let the driver know when a traffic light has gone green, or when the car in front of them has started moving forward. Tesla is adamant that it is still “the driver’s responsibility to observe their environment and make decisions accordingly.”

Here’s the patch notes on the new feature:

“A chime will play when the traffic light you are waiting for turns green. If you are waiting behind another car, the chime will play once the car advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active When Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is activated, a chime will play when you can confirm to proceed through a green traffic light. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Green traffic Light Chime.”

The update also includes some changes to setting cruise control speeds.

“Quickly adjust the Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer set speed to the current speed by simply tapping the cluster speedometer. You can still tap the speed limit sign to adjust the set speed to the speed limit.”

The new Tesla software update has begun rolling out now and will continue to do so over the coming weeks. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Tesla locally to see if it will be landing in Aussie Tesla models.