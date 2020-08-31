How the Hell to Watch Bill & Ted Face the Music in Australia

Nineteen years after the last installment, a new Bill & Ted has arrived to make 2020 a little less grim. While our U.S. counterparts are able to stream it from home, that’s not the case in Australia. Here are all the ways you can watch Bill & Ted Face the Music in Australia right now.

In case you need a reminder about the original Bill & Ted movies, the premise is fairly kooky. High school slackers, Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves), are trying to make it big with their band, Wyld Stallyns, but are sacrificing their school grades for the cause.

A time-traveller from a future utopian society soon arrives on the scene to help them make it through high school. As it turns out, the Wyld Stallyns’ tunes are so good, they actually helped to create this utopian society so failure is not an option. Duh.

The 2020 film, the third in the series, will focus in on the duo as middle-aged fathers who have still failed to create the song that saves the world from chaos. Their plan sounds full-proof — travel to the future to steal the prophesied song from themselves. Of course, it was never going to be that easy.

How to watch Bill & Ted Face the Music in Australia

Most cinemas in the United States are still closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so those across the Pacific have the option of streaming it from home.

In Australia, however, many of our cinemas have since re-opened, outside of Victoria, and this means the only simple way to watch it is to head to a cinema. Luckily, Madman Films has got a full list of the cinemas showing it so you can check to see if your local has got it.

If you’re not feeling comfortable heading out to a cinema, especially with current outbreaks in Sydney and Brisbane, there are more creative ways.

For example, you could change your Apple store account’s region to the U.S. and you’d be able to access the movie. A word of caution with this method: you’ll need a U.S. credit card to purchase it and you’ll be unable to access any apps purchased on your Australian account until you switch it back. Something most of us are unlikely to bother with.

For now, the movie’s only really available in cinemas in Australia so you’ll have to wait a little longer before you can watch it from the comfort of your home.