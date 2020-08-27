Hey ACCC, Even A 56k Modem Should Have Received Your NBN Speed Report By Now [Update]

Every quarter the ACCC releases its NBN speed report. It reveals which Australian telco has the fastest average NBN evening speeds and crowns them the winner for the next three months. Is there a real crown involved? We can neither confirm or deny that. Unfortunately for us eagle-eyed telco journalists, the report is late this month.

The last Measuring Broadband Australia report dropped on May 21, 2020. The February NBN speed report came out even earlier on the 12th of the month. We’re now edging towards the end of August and waiting with bated breath for latest on who is the speediest lad on the NBN.

For now the crown, tactile or otherwise, remains with Optus. The May NBN speed report found that Optus customers were receiving 89.3 per cent of the maximum speed delivered by their plans during peak periods. This peak period is between 7pm and 11pm.

Optus also had the highest overall speed delivery at 91.7 per cent. As we stated at the time, this figure is more important than even considering how many people are working and studying at home during “off peak” hours.

Here’s the full results from last quarter:

Overall Overall excluding under

performing connections Peak hours Aussie Broadband 87.3% 90.0% 86.1% Dodo 83.7% 88.7% 82.5% Exetel 88.3% 88.9% 87.0% iiNet 85.7% 90.9% 83.9% iPrimus 83.7% 88.7% 82.5% MyRepublic 84.5% 88.0% 82.9% Optus 90.1% 91.7% 89.3% Telstra 85.2% 90.6% 83.9% TPG 88.0% 90.8% 86.7% Vodafone 84.2% 87.6% 83.0%

It’s worth keeping in mind that some of these figures may have changed over the past three months. A fresh report would sure help clear that up.

Hopefully the speed report will drop soon, and not just so I can get some extra end of month traffic.

As people continue to work from home during COVID-19, accurate speed reports from independent sources are essential so people can make informed plan choices.

It’s currently unclear whether COVID-19 has impacted the delivery of the latest NBN speed report. But an issue with its videoconferencing report could possibly have something to do with it.

This report, which is part of the ACCC’s Measuring Broadband Australia report, measures the performance of videoconferencing services.

As Rohan Pearce from Communications Day pointed out on Twitter, the ACCC had to pull this report earlier this month after it was challenged by Cisco and Zoom.

Update August 27:

It looks like we’ll be waiting awhile longer for the report to be released.

“The next MBA program quarterly report is likely to be released late September,” an ACCC spokesperson said to Gizmodo Australia in an email.

Gizmodo Australia has asked the ACCC what has caused such a significant delay.

This article has been updated to include information about the ACCC’s videoconferencing report and comment from the ACCC.