The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Here He Is, The Batman

James Whitbrook

Published 3 hours ago: August 21, 2020 at 2:30 am -
Filed to:batman
dc entertainmentdc fandomeio9jim leematt reevesrobert pattinsonthe batmanwarner bros
Got some red on you, Bruce. (Image: Jim Lee/DC Entertainment)
Got some red on you, Bruce. (Image: Jim Lee/DC Entertainment)

I’d say “finally, Matt Reeves’ Batman steps out of the shadows” but, well, y’know. There’s still a lot of shadowing here.

Ahead of the movie’s upcoming panel at DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves has given us our first decent look at the full costume Robert Pattinson will don as the next incarnation of the Dark Knight in The Batman.

It’s not an actual picture of RBatz himself, but instead a promo poster by DC superstar Jim Lee, depicting the costume in all its glory against a red-soaked Gotham sky. And, frankly, with a much stronger lip game underneath that cowl than our first look at Pattinson’s Batman had.

Image: Jim Lee/DC Entertainment

We also get a look at the movie’s logo, which, is well, the words The Batman. And a bat. What else did you expect, really?

Image: DC Entertainment

The Batman is currently expected to hit theatres October 1, 2021. We’ll see more from the film this weekend at DC FanDome on Saturday, August 22.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.