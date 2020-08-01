Here Are the 2020 Hugo Award Winners

It’s that time of year. The coronavirus can’t stop the brightest and nerdiest in science fiction from gathering (digitally, safely, from their homes) to celebrate the annual Hugo Awards, given to a variety of the best and brightest in the genre. This year, the celebrations were hosted by George RR Martin, and featured a lot of impressive talent.

It was an impressive bunch of victors tonight, with Arkady Martine’s A Memory Called Empire taking home the award for best novel. “This Is How You Lose the Time War” continued its triumph over award season after also winning at the Nebula Awards, and in Friends of Gizmodo News, Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders’s podcast, Our Opinions Are Correct, took home best fancast. It’s seriously a good podcast, you should check it out.

Below are the winners in every category of the 2020 Hugo Awards. Looks like a good media list going into the fall, I think.

Best Novel

The City in the Middle of the Night, by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor; Titan)

Gideon the Ninth, by Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com Publishing)

The Light Brigade, by Kameron Hurley (Saga; Angry Robot UK)

A Memory Called Empire , by Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK)

Middlegame, by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

The Ten Thousand Doors of January, by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook; Orbit UK)

Best Novella

“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom”, by Ted Chiang (Exhalation (Borzoi/Alfred A. Knopf; Picador))

The Deep, by Rivers Solomon, with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson & Jonathan Snipes (Saga Press/Gallery)

The Haunting of Tram Car 015, by P. Djèlí Clark (Tor.com Publishing)

In an Absent Dream, by Seanan McGuire (Tor.com Publishing)

This Is How You Lose the Time War , by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books)

To Be Taught, If Fortunate, by Becky Chambers (Harper Voyager; Hodder & Stoughton)

Best Novelette

“The Archronology of Love”, by Caroline M. Yoachim (Lightspeed, April 2019)

“Away With the Wolves”, by Sarah Gailey (Uncanny Magazine: Disabled People Destroy Fantasy Special Issue, September/October 2019)

“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye”, by Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, July-August 2019)

Emergency Skin , by N.K. Jemisin ( Forward Collection (Amazon))

“For He Can Creep”, by Siobhan Carroll (Tor.com, 10 July 2019)

“Omphalos”, by Ted Chiang (Exhalation (Borzoi/Alfred A. Knopf; Picador))

Best Short Story

“And Now His Lordship Is Laughing”, by Shiv Ramdas (Strange Horizons, 9 September 2019)

“As the Last I May Know”, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019)

“Blood Is Another Word for Hunger”, by Rivers Solomon (Tor.com, 24 July 2019)

“A Catalogue of Storms”, by Fran Wilde (Uncanny Magazine, January/February 2019)

“Do Not Look Back, My Lion”, by Alix E. Harrow (Beneath Ceaseless Skies, January 2019)

“Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island”, by Nibedita Sen (Nightmare Magazine, May 2019)

Best Series

The Expanse , by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

InCryptid, by Seanan McGuire (DAW)

Luna, by Ian McDonald (Tor; Gollancz)

Planetfall series, by Emma Newman (Ace; Gollancz)

Winternight Trilogy, by Katherine Arden (Del Rey; Del Rey UK)

The Wormwood Trilogy, by Tade Thompson (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Best Related Work

Becoming Superman: My Journey from Poverty to Hollywood, by J. Michael Straczynski (Harper Voyager US)

Joanna Russ, by Gwyneth Jones (University of Illinois Press (Modern Masters of Science Fiction))

The Lady from the Black Lagoon: Hollywood Monsters and the Lost Legacy of Milicent Patrick, by Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square)

The Pleasant Profession of Robert A. Heinlein, by Farah Mendlesohn (Unbound)

“2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, by Jeannette Ng

Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin, produced and directed by Arwen Curry

Best Graphic Story or Comic

Die, Volume 1: Fantasy Heartbreaker, by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, letters by Clayton Cowles (Image)

LaGuardia , written by Nnedi Okorafor, art by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin (Berger Books; Dark Horse)

Monstress, Volume 4: The Chosen, written by Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image)

Mooncakes, by Wendy Xu and Suzanne Walker, letters by Joamette Gil (Oni Press; Lion Forge)

Paper Girls, Volume 6, written by Brian K. Vaughan, drawn by Cliff Chiang, colours by Matt Wilson, letters by Jared K. Fletcher (Image)

The Wicked + The Divine, Volume 9: “OK”, by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie, colours by Matt Wilson, letters by Clayton Cowles (Image)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Avengers: Endgame, screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel, screenplay by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios/Animal Logic (Australia))

Good Omens , written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas Mackinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation)

Russian Doll (Season One), created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, directed by Leslye Headland, Jamie Babbit and Natasha Lyonne (3 Arts Entertainment/Jax Media/Netflix/Paper Kite Productions/Universal Television)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, screenplay by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams, directed by J.J. Abrams (Walt Disney Pictures/Lucasfilm/Bad Robot)

Us, written and directed by Jordan Peele (Monkeypaw Productions/Universal Pictures)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

The Good Place : “The Answer”, written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television)

The Expanse: “Cibola Burn”, written by Daniel Abraham & Ty Franck and Naren Shankar, directed by Breck Eisner (Amazon Prime Video)

Watchmen: “A God Walks into Abar”, written by Jeff Jensen and Damon Lindelof, directed by Nicole Kassell (HBO)

The Mandalorian: “Redemption”, written by Jon Favreau, directed by Taika Waititi (Disney+)

Doctor Who: “Resolution”, written by Chris Chibnall, directed by Wayne Yip (BBC)

Watchmen: “This Extraordinary Being”, written by Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, directed by Stephen Williams (HBO)

Best Editor, Short Form

Neil Clarke

Ellen Datlow

C.C. Finlay

Jonathan Strahan

Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas

Sheila Williams

Best Editor, Long Form

Sheila E. Gilbert

Brit Hvide

Diana M. Pho

Devi Pillai

Miriam Weinberg

Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Galen Dara

John Picacio

Yuko Shimizu

Alyssa Winans

Best Semi-Pro Zine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies, editor Scott H. Andrews

Escape Pod, editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, assistant editor Benjamin C. Kinney, audio producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks, hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart

Fireside Magazine, editor Julia Rios, managing editor Elsa Sjunneson, copyeditor Chelle Parker, social coordinator Meg Frank, publisher & art director Pablo Defendini, founding editor Brian White

FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction, executive editor Troy L. Wiggins, editors Eboni Dunbar, Brent Lambert, L.D. Lewis, Danny Lore, Brandon O’Brien and Kaleb Russell

Strange Horizons, Vanessa Rose Phin, Catherine Krahe, AJ Odasso, Dan Hartland, Joyce Chng, Dante Luiz and the Strange Horizons staff

Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Best Fanzine

The Book Smugglers , editors Ana Grilo and Thea James

Galactic Journey, founder Gideon Marcus, editor Janice Marcus, senior writers Rosemary Benton, Lorelei Marcus and Victoria Silverwolf

Journey Planet, editors James Bacon, Christopher J Garcia, Alissa McKersie, Ann Gry, Chuck Serface, John Coxon and Steven H Silver

nerds of a feather, flock together, editors Adri Joy, Joe Sherry, Vance Kotrla, and The G

Quick Sip Reviews, editor Charles Payseur

The Rec Centre, editors Elizabeth Minkel and Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Best Fancast

Be The Serpent, presented by Alexandra Rowland, Freya Marske and Jennifer Mace

Claire Rousseau’s YouTube channel, produced & presented by Claire Rousseau

The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe

Galactic Suburbia, presented by Alisa Krasnostein, Alexandra Pierce and Tansy Rayner Roberts, producer Andrew Finch

Our Opinions Are Correct , presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

The Skiffy and Fanty Show, presented by Jen Zink and Shaun Duke

Best Fan Writer

Cora Buhlert

James Davis Nicoll

Alasdair Stuart

Bogi Takács

Paul Weimer

Adam Whitehead

Best Fan Artist

Iain Clark

Sara Felix

Grace P. Fong

Meg Frank

Ariela Housman

Elise Matthesen

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (not a Hugo)

Catfishing on CatNet , by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Deeplight, by Frances Hardinge (Macmillan)

Dragon Pearl, by Yoon Ha Lee (Disney/Hyperion)

Minor Mage, by T. Kingfisher (Argyll)

Riverland, by Fran Wilde (Amulet)

The Wicked King, by Holly Black (Little, Brown; Hot Key)

Astounding Award for Best New Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo)

Sam Hawke (2nd year of eligibility)

R.F. Kuang (2nd year of eligibility)

Jenn Lyons (1st year of eligibility)

Nibedita Sen (2nd year of eligibility)

Tasha Suri (2nd year of eligibility)

Emily Tesh (1st year of eligibility)