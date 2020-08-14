Exclusive: Samsung Has Also Removed Fortnite from the Galaxy Store

On Friday Fortnite was removed from the Google Play store and the Apple App Store. As it turns out, Samsung removed the game, too.

Fortnite is removed by Google and Apple

Fortnite was booted from both platforms for enabling players to purchase V-Bucks directly from Epic Games. To make this option more attractive for players, Epic offered a 20 per cent discount if they paid in this way.

This enabled them to bypass the in-app payment methods of both platforms. This also meant that both platforms wouldn’t get their 30 per cent cut of all in-app purchases.

Google and Apple stated this move violated their store guidelines and promptly removed the game. Since then Epic announced that it will be suing Apple, but we’re yet to find out whether it will also be going after Google.

“Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store,” Apple said in a statement.

Google’s response was similar.

“The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users,” Google said in an email to Gizmodo Australia.

“While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play.”

Samsung also seems to have removed Fortnite

This blow isn’t quite so bad for Android users. This is because Android allows third-party installations of apps and games.

Both the Epic Games App and Samsung Galaxy Store are listed as ways to download Fortnite on the Epic Games store.

But when you clicked on the Galaxy Store link it goes to a dead page.

“This content isn’t available on your phone anymore,” the message read. The game also doesn’t come up in search results on the Galaxy Store.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Store button is no longer appearing for all users on mobile. It is still appearing for Gizmodo Australia.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Samsung, Epic Games and Google for comment on the removal of Fortnite from the Galaxy Store.

This story is updating…