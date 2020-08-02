The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Elon Musk Invited to Egypt to Prove Pyramids Weren’t Built By Aliens

Published 1 hour ago: August 3, 2020 at 9:33 am -
Filed to:aliens
elon musk pyramids aliens

Last week Elon Musk tweeted about aliens building the pyramids. Now the Tesla CEO has been been invited to Egypt to prove they’re man-made.

On August 31 Musk tweeted “Aliens built the pyramids obv” to his 37.4 million followers. Like many of his tweets, it blew up. At the time of writing it has gotten 541K likes and 85.9K retweets and comments.

He also claimed that pharaoh Rames II was an alien.

On August 1 Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania A. Al Mashat, responded to the tweet and invited Musk to come and see for himself.

“I follow your work with a lot of admiration,” Al Mashat tweeted, “I invite you and SpaceX to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you.”

Egyptologist and former Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs, Zahi Hawass, also responded to the tweet in a Facebook video.

According to Egypt Today, Hawass said that Musk’s comments are a “complete hallucination.”

Hawass goes onto explain inscriptions within the Great Pyramids that depict the workers who helped build them. He also refers to the Khufu pyramid as a national project and explains that Ramses II was an Egyptian from Sharqia.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=306147920732567

Musk hasn’t responded directly, but within a few hours he tweeted some follow ups to his initial statements. He also linked to articles about how some of the Great Pyramids of Egypt were built.

“The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years,” Musk tweeted, adding a link to a Wikipedia article.

“This BBC article provides a sensible summary for how it was done,” Musk said in another tweet.

It’s more than likely that Musk was merely trolling with his first two tweets. But considering some of his other outlandish statements, and the energy 2020 is exuding, you just never can quite tell.

Nothing more has been said about aliens since, as Musk began directing his attention towards the safe return of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour crew over the weekend.

 

 

About the Author

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

