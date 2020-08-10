How To Watch DC FanDome In Australia, And What To Expect From The Show

DC FanDome is a new online convention for fans of all things DC comics, films, TV shows and video games. It’s set to take place on August 23 and will feature appearances from major DC stars and projects, including WW84, Black Adam, The Flash and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and how to watch it in Australia.

DC FanDome: Film, TV Shows

Major films making appearances at DC Fandome include WW84, The Batman, Aquaman, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad, Black Adam and The Flash. Stars from every upcoming film property will be present, including Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zachary Levi, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and more. You can view an extensive list of confirmed stars below.

???????? Most ???????? Epic ???????? Lineup ???????? Ever ???????? Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

There are some notable absences from the DCU here, including Jason Momoa (although we’ll still get Aquaman news), Ray Fisher (who recently spoke out against his Justice League experience with Joss Whedon) and DC’s Superman, Henry Cavill. While there could certainly be some surprise appearances planned (and DC’s Twitter announcement noted there were ‘many more’ names turning up), there is no current confirmation they’ll be present.

TV shows confirmed to be represented span DC’s entire line-up across The CW, Cartoon Network, Netflix, DC Universe and more. Those confirmed to appear in some capacity are:

Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen and Young Justice: Outsiders.

With Lucifer being the next cab off the DC rank, it’s likely we’ll see some new trailers or information about the upcoming season, but expect every show to have something fun planned.

DC FanDome: Video Games, Comics

Fans can expect to hear more about DC’s upcoming video games line-up at DC FanDome. For months, whispers have swirled about a Court of Owls Batman spin-off game as well as other multiplayer and story-based games. We could see more of these rumoured titles here.

The only game currently confirmed for DC FanDome is Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad game, which has already revealed a teaser featuring a target on Superman’s head. Veteran game voice actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Bioshock Infinite) will make an appearance on the show, suggesting it’s highly likely he’ll be part of whatever games DC unveils.

Expect a closer look at the Suicide Squad game during the show, as well as other unannounced properties.

Also appearing at DC FanDome will be the DC comics team that keeps the stories flowing.

Brian Michael Bendis, Grant Morrison, Neil Gaiman, Geoff Johns, G. Willow Wilson and Nicola Scott are just some of the talented creators making an appearance on behalf of DC’s comics universe. We can expect they’ll share more news about the latest DC comics events, heroes and stories.

How to watch DC FanDome in Australia

DC Fandome will take place from 3 a.m. AEST on Sunday, August 23 in Australia.

You’ll be able to catch the action at the DC Fandome hub, with all content available for just a 24-hour window. You’ll also be able to keep up with the latest news on Twitter and Facebook or stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for all the latest updates.