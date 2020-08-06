The Cheapest Samsung Note 20 Price in Australia Right Now

The Samsung Note 20 series has finally arrived, starting a $1,499. But if you’re looking for a deal, this is the cheapest Samsung Note 20 price right now.

Cheapest Samsung Note 20 Price

No that pre-orders are open, Woolworths Mobile is knocking $250 off all of its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra plans for the next few days.

It’s doing this by spreading the discount across the entire plan. This means you’ll save money on your bill every month. This ends up being $10.41/month off 24-month plans and $6.94/month off 36-month.

This is a pretty good deal that is made even sweeter by the fact Woolworths Mobile is powered by the Telstra network. While it doesn’t have exactly the same coverage as Telstra Proper, it’s pretty damn close.

It’s also worth remembering that if you opt for a 5G handset you won’t be able to get 5G on Woolworths Mobile yet. No MVNOs in Australia have 5G access at the present time.

This offer is only running until August 11.

And if you’re looking to know more about the Note 20 phones before you decide, we have all the info right here.

The cheapest Samsung Note 20 of the bunch is the 256GB Note 20 (4g) for $61.05 a month, but it only has 5GB included data. For $5 more a month you can get 20GB data a month instead.

If you’d rather a Note 20 ultra the $99.08 a month option is great and comes with a ton of data to use.

But if you really want to future proof your device for 5G compatibility (eventually) you might want to look at the $90.80/month Samsung Note 20 (5G), which comes with 20GB data and only locks you in for two years, rather than three.

If you’d like to browse all the options available, we have them all for you right here:

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.