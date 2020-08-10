The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Casio’s Latest G-Shocks Are Vibrant, and Presumably Bulletproof

John Biggs

Published 2 hours ago: August 11, 2020 at 7:15 am -
Filed to:big watch
casiowatches
Image: Casio
Image: Casio

As if G-Shock wasn’t beefy enough, Casio has just announced three new models in the GA900 family, an analogue-digital watch that is about as big and thick as hamster’s personal pan pizza.

The GA900s are normal G-Shock watches, just supersized. The Analogue-Digital line features analogue hands over a digital readout and is water-resistant to 200 meters.

Photo: Casio

The watches are described as “heavy-duty models that are great for wear in tough environments and as street fashion items as well,” which is watch-speak for “You can wear this on a construction site but you’ll most likely wear it to Starbucks.”

The GA900 is bog-standard in terms of functionality. A unique retrograde timer at noon displays time elapsed and it also supports world time and dual time readouts thanks to the analogue hands and digital display. It comes on a resin or reflective cloth band.

The real benefit, obviously, is that this thing can probably survive getting run over by a truck and is visible – if not from space – then from a drone. Both are important factors in 21st-century watch choice.

The pieces are available for pre-order for $US130 ($182) on Casio’s website.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.