Bill & Ted Face the Music’s Prequel Comic Finds the Dudes Deep in Their Songwriting Struggles

Bill and Ted have taken an excellent adventure and a bogus journey, and they’re soon to face the music. But what kind of trouble did they get into in the 30 years since we saw them last? Bill and Ted Are Doomed, a new prequel series from Dark Horse, will explore that in comic form — and Gizmodo has an exclusive peek!

After their defeat of the sinister De Nomolos at the end of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the best friends should be feeling most triumphant. But a few years on, their intense devotion to Wyld Stallyns (insert air guitar) has yet to produce the song that will unite the world, and the rest of their lives aren’t going so great either — though fortunately, their young daughters appear to be growing up with a sense of humour.

Can a world tour set their destinies back on track? Read on for a glimpse of Bill and Ted Are Doomed #1, written by Evan Dorkin with art and colour by Roger Langridge; cover artists are Dorkin and Sarah Dyer.

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

Image: Dark Horse

Pretzels ‘n’ cheese! Dark Horse Comics’ Bill and Ted Are Doomed #1 is out September 10. Bill & Ted Face the Music is also out on September 10 in Australia.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.