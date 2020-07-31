Always Take the Wizard’s Staff, You Idiots!

People of Rohan, if someone asks you to take a wizard’s staff, you say yes!

That’s the moral not just of a key moment in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, but also this excellent new stop-motion Lego parody by the Brotherhood Workshop — which takes some liberties with the moment where Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli arrive in Rohan to free King Théoden from the control of Saruman. The three warriors have to give their weapons to the soldiers but Gandalf convinces them to let him bring his staff in.

The Lego version doesn’t quite play out like the movie, but in a way, it’s almost better. Definitely funnier at least. Check it out.

