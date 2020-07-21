Wandavision Is Still on Track for 2020 After Falcon and Winter Soldier’s Delay

Star Trek: Lower Decks finds its Chief Engineer. The Walking Dead adds a mysterious new character. Neil Gaiman talks Sandman’s arrival on Netflix, and how much he wants to write for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor. Plus, good news about Aggretsuko’s return. Spoilers away!

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Variety reports The Conjuring 3 has been pushed back all the way to June 4, 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jeff Goldblum revealed the cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion has been given a 109-page document of covid-19 safety protocols.

They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we’re safe. I won’t bore you with the details, but we’re all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything. We know it’s a risky time, but we feel it’s good. Sam Neill’s there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow’s directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs.

Free Guy

Vital Thrills has three new images of Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, currently scheduled for a December 11, 2020 theatrical release.

Escape: Puzzle of Fear

We also have a trailer for Escape: Puzzle of Fear — yet another escape room-inspired horror movie available on-demand August 19.

The Walking Dead

Deadline reports Margot Bingham (She’s Gotta Have It) has joined the cast of The Walking Dead’s eleventh season in an undisclosed role heavily speculated to be Stephanie, the character she’s already done voiceover work for in the season 10 episodes “Bonds” and “Morning Star.”

Legacies

In conversation with TV Guide, actor Joseph Morgan definitively stated his character, Klaus Mikaelson, would not resurface on Legacies after being killed off in The Originals series finale.

No never, never. You’re never going to see it. You can hold your breath as long as you want. You know why? I have The Originals box set on my shelf, and it’s a beautiful thing because it’s five DVD sets that are a complete story from beginning to end of this guy, Klaus Michaelson — well, starting back in The Vampire Diaries Season 2. So I just feel like to come back as a ghost or a flashback or something, for me, that journey, that story has ended. That’s the complete story, and it just doesn’t feel right to me to do that. I think Julie [Plec] feels the same. It just feels like it would be strange, like a little forced. Like I’m coming back just so we can see something else of him, but when we see it we go, ‘Ugh, that was it?’ And I don’t want his legacy to be, ‘Ugh.’ I don’t know what the scene could be that it would be exciting enough and epic enough after the journey that he’s had.

Doctor Who

In conversation with Digital Spy, Neil Gaiman stated he’d “love” to write an episode of Doctor Who for Jodie Whittaker.

Everything to do with anything about Doctor Who is always about time. I love The Doctor. I think Jodie Whittaker is a fabulous Doctor. On the one hand, I’d love to write for her, but on the one hand, I really, really, really wanted to write something for Peter Capaldi, and never got there because I was writing and making Good Omens through the Peter Capaldi years. So, you never know. With luck, I’ll write something for Jodie, and if it isn’t for Jodie, maybe it’ll be the next Doctor down the line.

Sandman

In a separate interview with Digital Spy, Gaiman confirmed Netflix’s Sandman series will still be set in 2021 despite the ongoing covid-19 pandemic meaning that it may not actually start shooting just yet.

We’re working with Netflix, we were meant to start shooting at the end of May. Given this COVID world, everything is on pause. The Netflix version is going to begin in 2021, so Morpheus will have been kept prisoner in the Netflix version for 105 years rather than 70 years. We’ll take that one, see what that does. It’s already in the scripts, it does interesting things because… if we were creating this character now, what gender would the character be?

WandaVision

Until further notice, Marvel’s WandaVision is still on track for a December 2020 release according to THR, in spite of Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s delay from August.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Deadline reports that Paul Scheer has joined the cast in an ongoing guest role as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the Chief Engineer of the Cerritos and Ensign Rutherford’s direct boss.

Aggretsuko

Finally, good news for the eternally angry: the third season of Aggretsuko premieres August 27 on Netflix.

It's time for Retsuko to face the music! Season 3 of @Aggretsuko rages onto your screen August 27th. pic.twitter.com/RTN090j2So — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

