Umbrella Academy’s Season 2 Trailer Is Here to Rain on Everyone’s Parade

Even after narrowly averting the apocalypse caused by their latest familial drama, Umbrella Academy’s Hargreeves siblings found themselves faced with a devastating fate their years of superhero training could only barely prepare them for. The new season two trailer finds the heroes trying to blend in to a new environment and having to hide their true identities in a brand new way.

The Umbrella Academy’s second season hits Netflix on July 31.