Turn Trump’s Batshit Tweets Into Crayon With This Divine Chrome Extension

Back in 2017 a true hero created a Google Chrome extension that transforms Donald Trump’s tweets into crayon font. It’s a thing of art. If you missed it the first time around, or just feel like sparking some joy today, here’s how you can get it.

What is the Trump crayon extension?

The name of the extension is Make Trump Tweets Eight Again. It transforms any tweets written from the Donald Trump twitter account into a delightful cornucopia of messy scribbles.

It also applies to retweets with comment. However, it won’t transform anything that is just a straight retweet.

Here’s some gems from July 21.

Trump tweeting about mail voting:

Trump tweeting about how well America is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Trump tweeting about sport:

The Trump crayon extension was originally created by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. But it really extension popped off in November 2017 when @sanjana tweeted about it.

Seeing it in action really seemed to do the trick. The tweet itself was of Trump asking why Kim Jong-un, the ‘Supreme Leader’ of North Korea, called him fat. It was perfect.

I have a chrome extension that makes all of trump's tweets seem like they were written in crayon. This one is just a little too real for my taste. pic.twitter.com/XOstjKKKy3 — sanjana (@sanjaners) November 12, 2017

How to install

The Chrome Store describes the app like this:

This also changes @POTUS tweets and allows it to work on Quote Tweets.

We created a browser extension that converts Donald Trump’s Tweets into the crayon scribbles of a child. Enjoy!

The good news is that it still works and was last updated in September 2019.

You can install the extension right here. From there simply follow the prompts and add it to Google Chrome. You should see a little Trump head in the extensions section of your browser one it has installed.

Now you’re ready to head over to Twitter and have a giggle. Because Christ, we all need a cheap laugh considering everything going on right now.