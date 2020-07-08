Today’s 5 Best Amazon Tech Deals

Grab cheap Nokia phones, Bluetooth speakers and headphones in our roundup of the day’s sharpest Amazon tech deals.

The Nokia 3.2, like most of HMD Global’s offerings isn’t a fancy phone (despite that Nokia branding), but at $188 it’s at a sharp discount from the $249 it originally launched at. The Nokia 3.2 is an Android One phone, which means you get two years of full Android updates, delivered at a pretty rapid pace. Those software updates can often make even the older Nokia phones better over time, too.

You can grab a $188 Nokia 3.2 from Amazon Australia here.

I love the Nokia 800 Tough. Not because it’s a great smartphone – it’s part of HMD Global’s feature phone set, so I should loathe it – but because it’s damned near indestructible. Not absolutely, but the “Tough” suffix is well and truly earned. I have quite literally thrown this phone off my carport roof and it survived. No, really, I did that and it lived. At $159, this Amazon tech deal is a bit of a steal.

Feature phones typically do well with the older crowd, so if you want a phone tough enough for your bikie granny, grab one for $159 here.

If you’re like me, you have too many gadgets needing juicing up at any one time. Sure, I could get rid of a few, but where’s the fun in that? This Anker 6-Port wall charger can provide power to plenty of your portable gadgets, and while you do miss out on niceties like Qualcomm’s Quick Charge, it at least dodges the “bulky charger” problem by placing its power brick on the end of a simple cord.

If you do have serious charging needs, you can grab the Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger for $39.99 here.

There’s no shortage of cheap Bluetooth speakers you can buy with highly variable results. I can’t speak to the Flip 5’s audio personally, though they typically rate well as a brand but what you’re also scoring here is an IPX7 water resistant speaker with up to 12 hours of playback time from a single charge. Right now, Amazon’s cutting $32 off its RRP, which is a nice saving.

Score a JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker for $119 here.

Sennheiser’s second-gen True Wireless buds haven’t been available locally for all that long so it’s surprising to see a good deal on what are a great pair of headphones that traditionally also wore a heavy price point. $398.65 is still premium pricing of course, but you’re saving just over $100 on the deal.

Pop a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 buds into your ears for $398.65 here.

