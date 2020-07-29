The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Month in Dash Cams: That’s Really Not a Parking Spot, Karen

Published 2 hours ago: July 29, 2020 at 2:33 pm -
Filed to:au
dash camsthis month in dash cams
dash cam karen

We may be in the middle of a pandemic but that won’t stop people being absolute numpties on Australian roads. And bless ’em because we sure do need the entertainment. Thanks, Dash cams.

This month over at Dash Cam Owners Australia you can enjoy a grown man screeching at a kangaroo in the dark, someone sad Fast and the Furious spin out attempts and someone stuck driving down the wrong side of a highway with a big fat concrete barrier in the middle.

You’ll also find a Karen trying to park wherever she damn well pleases, some predatory buses and the usual assortment of colourful language.

You can watch more videos over on the YouTube page.

Some of our favourites include:

About the Author

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

