The OnePlus Nord Will Have a Good Camera, Honest, Says OnePlus

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

One of the big pain points of OnePlus devices has traditionally been the camera. While the phones usually offer impressive specs with early-adopter features that haven’t gone mainstream yet, the camera modules often leave the phones short of the full package.

Well, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei wants us to know that that won’t be the case with the company’s upcoming budget handset, the OnePlus Nord.

Replying to respected leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, Pei specifically referred to the Nord’s camera as “flagship” level:

Flagship camera incoming ???? https://t.co/dWaGlrRmEz — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 6, 2020

However, forgive us if we don’t wet our pants with excitement just yet, because like we said — OnePlus’s own flagships don’t tend to have cameras that stand up to the other big guys’ offerings, in our experience.

It’s looking a lot like the Nord will launch on the 21st of July, which is just two weeks from now.

The tweet Carl Pei was replying to stated that the OnePlus Nord will have Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS): something that doesn’t tend to be included on cheaper handsets. Presumably we can take Pei’s retweet as confirmation that the Nord does indeed have OIS.

If you’re wondering what ‘Nord’ means, Pei has clarified that too:

Some people have been asking what the Nord name means. It comes from the concept of true north. We each have this inner compass that guides us. This product line reminds us to always search for our true north, and we hope it will keep reminding you of yours. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 1, 2020

As many of us suspected, the use of the French for “north” is a reference to the company’s “north star” or “true north” — wanky marketing speak for a guiding principle. OnePlus was founded on the idea of “flagship killer” phones at affordable prices, and the Nord has been set up as a return to that.

Will it live up to the #NeverSettle motto or will OnePlus disappoint us again? We’ll find out in a couple of weeks. [TrustedReviews]