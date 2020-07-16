The New Mutants Is Coming to Comic-Con After All

Though Marvel Studios won’t be attending Comic-Con this year, a new member of the family is making a late-breaking appearance. Disney just announced that long-awaited Marvel film The New Mutants will have a virtual panel during the convention on July 24.

Writer-director Josh Boone will join co-stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga to discuss the film, which is still, hypothetically, scheduled for release August 28. That date, however, is not mentioned on the press release — so we would not be surprised if Disney uses this panel to announce a new date, or maybe even a release on Disney+, though that could be complicated due to preexisting agreements.

Nevertheless, here’s a new little sizzle released to hype up the panel.

Moderated by Ira Madison III, The New Mutants panel happens on July 24 at 7:00 a.m. AEST, most likely on the Comic-Con YouTube. (We’ll update when we find out exactly where.)

