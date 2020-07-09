The EOS R5 Looks Like the Beastly Full-Frame Mirrorless Cam That Canon Fans Wanted All Along

Canon has taken a somewhat winding route with its full-frame mirrorless camera line, starting with the mid-range EOS R in 2018 before following that up with the entry-level EOS RP in 2019. But now, Canon has finally launched the new EOS R5, which looks like the high-end flagship mirrorless camera Canon fans have been waiting since the beginning.

Featuring a 45-MP sensor powered by Canon’s Digic X image processor, the EOS R5 offers a notable increase in resolution from the 30.3-MP EOS R. But perhaps more importantly, the EOS R5 also sports 1,053 autofocus points that cover 100% of the R5’s sensor, with Canon supporting a wide variety of AF recognition systems including face, eye, head, and even animal detection. Canon even says it has tweaked its eye AF algorithm to better detect subjects with smaller eyes or for subjects that are standing far away.

Photo: Canon

The EOS R5 also features fast shooting speeds, with the camera capable of hitting 12 frames per second when using its mechanical shutter, or up to 20 fps when using its electronic shutter — all with continuous autofocus and auto-exposure enabled. Meanwhile, the standard ISO range for the EOS R5 goes from 100 to 51,200, but can be extended up to ISO 102,400 if you really need it.

Canon has also added support for saving 10-bit HEIF photos, giving you a sort of middle ground between standard JPEGs and full RAW files, while also including a new Face Lighting Correction feature that helps boosts exposure on the faces of backlit subjects.

Photo: Canon

On the video side of things, the EOS R5’s standout feature is support for 8K video capture at 30 fps, though you also get 4K recording at up to 60 fps in 10-bit with Canon log, or up to 120 fps at 4K if you want to capture some slow-mo footage.

As for the camera itself, the R5 is also Canon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera to feature 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, which Canon says when paired with the company’s RF lenses delivers up to 8 stops of stabilisation. That said, the R5’s IBIS also works with non-RF glass, although you won’t get the same level of shake reduction.

Photo: Canon

The EOS R5 also comes with two new viewfinders split between the high-res 5.76-million dot OLED EVF, and a fully-articulating 3.2-inch 2.1-million dot rear LCD touchscreen. So for anyone who wants to turn their very expensive mirrorless camera into a vlogging machine, Canon has you covered. Canon also included dual card slots, with one supporting CF Express while the other accepts UHS-II SD cards. And like all good flagship cameras, the EOS R5 is both dust and weather-sealed to better survive harsh environments.

But what might be the most impressive thing is that priced at $US3,900 ($5,591) (body only) or $US5,000 ($7,169) including Canon’s RF 24-104 f4 kit lens, the EOS R5 actually isn’t as quite expensive as most people had been fearing. However, if that price is still a bit too steep, today Canon also introduced the $US2,500 ($3,584) (body only) EOS R6 which also has built-in IBIS and a similar articulating rear display, but with a lower-res 20.1-MP sensor and no 8K video capabilities.

Along with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, the EOS R5 also includes dedicated mic and headphone jacks for video. (Photo: Canon)

Still, regardless of which one you go for, while it took a little longer than people may have liked, with the new EOS R5 and EOS R6, Canon’s full-frame mirrorless lineup finally seems to be hitting its stride.

The EOS R5 will be available first starting later this July, with the EOS R6 not expected to ship until sometime in late August.