The 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo Will Get At Least 227 Horsepower And 310 LB-FT Of Torque

Mazda of Mexico dropped the best kind of teaser for the reportedly upcoming turbocharged Mazda 3, with a long teaser that revealed the turbo model will likely come with at least 227 horsepower and 141 kg-ft of torque.

Last week, the Mazda Mexico YouTube channel uploaded an 8-minute long introduction video to the upcoming turbocharged Mazda 3, the earliest official information from the automaker about its new turbocharged hatch. Mazda had previously announced the car was coming back on June 25.

At minute-6, Mazda Mexico president Miguel Barbeyto introduces the 2021 turbo Mazda 3 hatchback, confirming it will come with basically the same 2.5-litre turbo engine from the company’s crossovers. As stated, the video confirms 227 horsepower and 141 kg-ft of torque, and the turbo will only be available with all-wheel drive.

Since it’s coming from the President of the company in the country, I think it’s pretty safe to assume these numbers will stick when the car is officially revealed.

Screenshot: Mazda Mexico

The video also claims the car will be available with 18-inch black wheels, seven airbags, automatic LED headlights, a 12-speaker Bose system, and a six-speed auto. In Mexico, the S Grand Touring trim, the most affordable turbo available in that market, will start at 489,900 pesos, or just about $31,539. The current non-turbo Grand Touring trim starts at 429,900 pesos, or $27,661. The signature will cost 529,900 pesos, or directly $34,097. Global trim availability and pricing has not been officially announced.

Gizmodo previously reported on leaked dealership order guide information that showed a turbo sedan and hatchback trim option available for the 2021 Mazda 3. The data also showed that the turbo models will only be offered with a six-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a special turbo “Anniversary Edition” hatchback. An unknown “PP” trim, which likely stands for “Premium Plus,” has yet to be confirmed but seems fitting for the global market.

The car is a big deal for Barbeyto and Mazda Mexico, as it’s a model enthusiasts of the automaker have been requesting for years that will now be built at Mazda’s pretty-new manufacturing plant in Salamanca.

Autoblog pointed out that the power output ratings for the 2.5-litre engines in Mazda’s other vehicles are likely rated on 87-octane gasoline, and the engines could potentially produce more power on 93-octane gas:

As suspected, this is the same engine found in the Mazda6, CX-5, and CX-9. As such, we expect those output figures are based on using 87 octane gasoline; in the other three Mazda offerings, 93 octane gas unlocks 250 hp and 145 kg-ft. So at worst, the Mazda3 turbo makes 41 hp and 56 kg-ft more than the naturally-aspirated engine in the current hatch and sedan. At best, the improvement runs to 64 hp and 56 kg-ft.

Unfortunately Mazda is not fully committing to a Mazdaspeed 3 anytime soon, which saddens me as I would love to compare it to the 2020 Mini JCW GP I’m currently testing, as well as the upcoming 240-horsepower Mk 8 Golf GTI. But a boost of at least 40 HP over the 3 we currently have should be plenty to please a lot of people.

A Mazda spokesperson sent Gizmodo the following statement:

We are thrilled to confirm that we will also be receiving the 2021 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo in the U.S. We will be making an announcement with specific information related to the U.S. market on 7/8, and are excited to share our news with you then.

It’s likely this is also good news for Australians.