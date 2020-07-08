Telstra Deal: $20 a Month Off NBN 100 Plans

Good news, everyone! If you’re in the market for an NBN deal, Telstra NBN just got a bit cheaper. Here’s how it compares to other NBN 100 plans in Australia.

Cheap Telstra NBN deal

Telstra is knocking $20 a month off its unlimited NBN 100 plan for the first three months of the plan. So for these first three months it will cost only $90 a month. This also means you’ll save $60 across the life of the plan. After the three months is up the plan goes back up to $110 a month.

This Telstra NBN deal also waives the $99 connection fee and a month of free access to Foxtel Now.

While the plan is contract-free, there is a caveat. It comes with a non-negotiable modem with a total value of $216.

If you leave the Telstra NBN 100 plan before 24-months have passed you need to pay out the remainer of the modem. The amount you’ll have to pay will be $9 multiplied by the amount of months left in the 24-month term.

READ MORE How Telstra's New Phone Plans Compare to Optus and Vodafone

For example, if you had six months left on the ‘term’ you will need to pay $54 for the modem.

So yeah, there’s no contract, But you’re still strongly encouraged to stay for two years by having to pay out a modem you have no choice but take as part of the plan.

Not everyone can get Telstra NBN 100

It’s important to note that not all households can access Telstra NBN 100 plans. This is because it’s restricted to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections.

This means that homes connected via Fibre to the Building (FTTB) or Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) won’t be able to get NBN plans at the present time.

NBN 100 plans compared

If you’d prefer a cheaper unlimited NBN 100 plan with con contract (or one with less caveats), there are plenty of options out there.

Tangerine is the cheapest at $74.90 a month, but if you want the fastest typical evening speeds right now Superloop comes in at $89.95 a month across the entire life of the plans.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.