Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Will Cowabunga Back to the Big Screen With an Animated Reboot

It worked for Spider-Man, and now maybe it’ll work for the heroes in a half-shell. Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up for yet another reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

This time around it’s a theatrical, CG-animated film produced by Point Grey Pictures, the Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg-founded company responsible for projects like This Is the End, Sausage Party, and Preacher. Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Disenchantment) will direct, and Brendan O’Brian (Neighbours) is writing the script.

“Adding Seth, Evan, and James’ [Weaver, president] genius to the humour and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property,” Brian Robbins, head of Kids & Family for ViacomCBS said in a statement to Deadline, which broke the news. “I’m looking forward to [seeing] what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.”

We know what you’re thinking: wasn’t there an animated Ninja Turtles movie relatively recently? Yes. Yes, there was. Warner Bros. had the rights for a while, and did an animated movie in 2007, called TMNT. A few years later, we got not one, but two new live-action movies from Paramount. This is now yet another reboot, not even mentioning the direct-to-video and streaming efforts such as Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series on Netflix or the other theatrical reboot potentially happening at Paramount.

That’s a lot of Ninja Turtles, but we’ve seen what a popular franchise can become in the hands of talented filmmakers like Rogen and Goldberg. Don’t forget, in the middle of the whole Homecoming/Endgame/Far From Home saga there was an animated Spider-Man movie called Into the Spider-Verse, which was basically the fourth big-screen reinvention of that character in less than two decades. That worked out pretty well, and we think Ninja Turtles could enjoy a similar fate. Rogen and Goldberg are known for their subversive, crowd-pleasing takes, and one has to assume they’re going to bring that to Leo, Donnie, Mikey, and Raph.