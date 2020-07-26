Samsung’s ‘Bean Buds’ Are Actually Called Galaxy Buds Live

Due to their shape and previous lack of an official name, we’ve been calling Samsung’s next wireless earbuds the Galaxy Bud Beans. But now, it appears an early update to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds app on iOS has finally revealed a proper name for Samsung’s AirPods Pro competitors: the Galaxy Buds Live.

While a number of leaks about the Galaxy Buds Live have been trickling out over autumn and winter the latest info from Samsung’s own app contains a couple of notable confirmations. Aside from its official name, the iOS Galaxy Buds app also seems to confirm the the Galaxy Buds Live will support active noise cancellation, a feature that Samsung didn’t include on either the original Galaxy Buds or the more recent Galaxy Buds+.

Here's a screenshot from the iOS Galaxy Buds app captured from a listing on Apple's App Store. (Screenshot: Samsung)

With the inclusion of ANC, the Galaxy Buds Live should finally give Samsung a real competitor in the high-end wireless earbud segment to rival devices like Sony’s WF-1000XM3 and Apple’s AirPods Pro.

As indicated in a series of screenshots from the Galaxy Buds app on the App Store, the Galaxy Buds Live will also include support for customisable touch controls, adjustable EQs, and a Find My Earbuds tool, which are all pretty much standard fare available on most premium earbuds. If you’re not a fan of touch controls, there’s also an option for disabling them entirely.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for more details on what kind of battery life the Galaxy Buds Live will offer, along with any info regarding their price or availability.

However, with the Galaxy Buds Live practically being a lock to make their official debut at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked Event on August 6, thankfully we won’t have to wait too long until we know for sure.