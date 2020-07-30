Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Sighting Confirms New Name, Punch-Hole Camera

Another minute, another Samsung leak.

It’s only a minor one, but this image of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold2 in the wild confirms a couple of things:

Firstly, the name: Samsung has indeed crowbarred the random Z from the Galaxy Z Flip into the name, meaning that the new phone is technically the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold, which didn’t exist (it was just called the Galaxy Fold).

Secondly, if we whack up the brightness, we can just see the punch-hole selfie camera in the centre of the right panel:

And no notch in the corner like the first phone. Hooray!

We can also clearly see the quite distinctive PopSocket of the leaker – hopefully that doesn’t get them in any trouble.

The name, which appears during the phone startup process, proves that the phone will as expected have 5G. We don’t yet know if there’ll be a 4G version too, but it seems a bit daft to spend a fortune being an early adopter of folding phones but not of faster speeds.

We’ll find out for sure next week at Unpacked. [Slashgear]