Ron Howard Has a Hopeful Update About Disney+’s Willow Show

Before Justice League Dark, could another mystical DC Comics project be on the way? Chris Miller hypes up the mindblowing art of Into the Spider-Verse 2. Eric Kripke is waiting for the stars to align on Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s potential appearance in The Boys. Plus, what’s to come on Doom Patrol, and how the Witcher season two will take a leaf out of the games’ books. Spoilers now!

Zatanna

A new report from DCEU Mythic alleges that Warner Bros. is now developing a live-action Zatanna movie, independent of Bad Robot’s Justice League Dark.

Songbird

On July 2, Michael Bay’s covid-19 thriller Songbird (set two years in the future!) was hit with a “do not work” order by SAG-AFTRA. However, Deadline reports the guild has since rescinded the order

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

“New groundbreaking art techniques” being done for Into the Spider-Verse 2 will make the first film seem “quaint” in comparison, according to a recent tweet from Christopher Miller.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to resume filming in Sydney, Australia by the end of this month.

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

The Scooby Gang needs help from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Bill Nye the Science Guy to stop Dr. Jonathan “The Scarecrow” Crane’s army of jack o’ lantern men in the trailer for Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

Peripheral

A young novelist using smart editing software to write her latest book learns she’s at the heart of a mind-control conspiracy in the trailer for Peripheral, coming to digital August 3.

Groundhog Day

Appearing as a guest on The Production Meeting podcast, Stephen Tobolowsky revealed he’s agreed to reprise his role as Ned Ryerson in a television series based on the 1993 time loop movie, Groundhog Day, set thirty years in the future.

There’s talk about a Groundhog Day series in the works. One of the producers – I was working on The Goldbergs or Schooled, one of those shows over on the Sony lot, and one of them saw me and goes, ‘Oh, Stephen! Stephen! We’re working on a Groundhog Day TV show. Could you be Ned for the TV show?’ I go, ‘Sure. Yeah. No problem’… But it’s Ned thirty years later. What has his life become?

The Boys

Eric Kripke confirmed to Collider he continues to have a role in mind for Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

He has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he’s on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we’re talking about. But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don’t think it’s a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we’re both talking about it.

The Midwich Cuckoos

Deadline reports David Farr (Hanna) is developing an eight-part miniseries adapting John Wyndam’s The Midwich Cuckoos for Sky TV. Previously adapted into the 1960 film Village of the Damned, the story concerns the women of an English village falling pregnant with malevolent, alien babies.

Willow

Ron Howard provided JoBlo with an update on the Willow TV series currently in development at Disney+.

Well, if I say anything too concrete it’s gonna go viral because anytime I say anything about Willow, people take it all very seriously. I will say that, let’s see…what can I say? It’s still in development. It doesn’t have a green light. Warwick Davis is thrilled by it and if we are lucky enough for it to go, he would come back as Willow. We are far enough along that in a very tentative way, locations are beginning to be scouted, and we don’t know where we’re going to shoot, but we have gotten some research photos back from Wales. It’s nice to think about where our old knock bar was, and again no idea if we’re gonna get to make the show but we’re having a wonderful time developing the scripts under Jonathan Kasdan who is leading the charge.

My Friend Pedro

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad will team with David Leitch for a new television series based on My Friend Pedro, a video game about a vigilante who takes on the mafia at the behest of a talking banana. A trailer for the video game can be seen, here. [Coming Soon]

DeadEndia

Netflix has also greenlit a new animated series based on Hamish Steele’s supernatural graphic novel series, DeadEndia.

Katy Keene

Sad news — the CW has cancelled Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season. Star Lucy Hale had a tearful goodbye message to share with fans. [TV Guide]

Legends of Tomorrow

In conversation with TV Line, showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed Sara’s alien abduction at the end of season five will have lasting consequences on the team’s dynamic.

Having Sara gone is the most interesting shift in the dynamic. When a family loses a parent, and a bunch of children, Party of Five-style, have to raise themselves, it’s gonna be really interesting. It’s also going to afford Sara a chance to have a separate storyline. It’s not like Sara can’t survive being taken hostage and taken away to whatever alien dimension. It’s not that Ava couldn’t step up and fill Sara’s shoes. But it’s just like it’s painful, and that’s obviously not what they want to do.

The Witcher

The Witcher’s second season will contain more references to the video games, according to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

We love the games. Obviously what we wanted to do is go back to the source material, not to do an adaptation of an adaptation. But it doesn’t mean that we’re not fans of the games ourselves, that we don’t play them ourselves, and that we know that a huge part of our audience has only heard of The Witcher because of the video games. So we do, we want to pay homage to it, to them as often as possible. And also I’ve been to CD Projekt Red. I’ve met all of all of those really talented people there. And what they do is amazing. So, if we can offer them a wink and a nod whenever we can, we will.

Agents of SHIELD

Spoiler TV has titles for the next four episodes of Agents of SHIELD’s final season.

19th Aug 2020 – S07E13 – What We’re Fighting For 12th Aug 2020 – S07E12 – The End is at Hand 5th Aug 2020 – S07E11 – Brand New Day 29th Jul 2020 – S07E10 – Stolen

Stargirl

A new legacy villain makes the scene in the synopsis for “Brainwave Jr.” airing July 21.

LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING — As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick’s (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past. Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#110).

Doom Patrol

Finally, Robotman and Cyborg star in their own ‘70s police procedural in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Finger Patrol.”

